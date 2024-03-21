Marvel And DC To Release Three Back-to-Back R-Rated Movies in 2024; Here’s How

Superhero fatigue is a growing issue, with Marvel and DC addressing this through their 2024 release calendars. Marvel's releases include Deadpool, a Sony villain origin, and Tom Hardy's final role as Venom. The MCU multiverse is focusing on introducing the X-Men, while the DCEU movie timeline ends with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The DC Universe is under a drastic makeover, with James Gunn filming the DCU Superman movie. None of Gunn's DC movies are scheduled for release in 2024, except for the highly anticipated Elseworlds spinoff. The comic book genre is evolving with diverse audience tastes, with major offerings going beyond the PG-13 rating, indicating a shift in the genre's focus.

The three r-rated Marvel and DC movies to be releasing in 2024 are;

Deadpool & Wolverine - July 26, 2024

Kraven The Hunter - August 30, 2024

Joker: Folie à Deux - October 4, 2024

Marvel And DC will release three r-rated movies in a row

In 2024, Marvel and DC will release three R-rated superhero movies back-to-back, marking a significant milestone in the genre. Deadpool & Wolverine, the third Deadpool movie, is set to release in July, marking a sophomore R-rated adventure with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay he wrote with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, alongside Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. In the film, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) pull Deadpool from his quiet life and set him on a mission that will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine.

In August, Marvel's Sony Spider-Man universe will launch its newest chapter, Kraven the Hunter, a hyperviolent origin story about Aaron Taylor-Johnson's lion-skin-wearing antagonist. Kraven was considered for film appearances several times before Sony became interested in a standalone film for the character, as part of their new shared universe, in 2017. Wenk was hired in August 2018, with Marcum and Holloway joining later. Chandor entered negotiations to direct in August 2020, and was confirmed in May 2021 when Taylor-Johnson was cast.

In 2024, DC releases include an R-rated psychological thriller sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. The sequel, a psychological thriller and musical, follows the success of the 2019 film, Joker. The film is set to release in theaters by October.

Joker was initially conceived as a standalone film, although Warner Bros. intended for it to launch a DC Black film series. By August 2019, Todd Phillips had expressed interest in making a sequel, although he reiterated that Joker was not set up to have one. Phoenix hinted about reprising his role in October 2019. The sequel officially entered development in June 2022, with Gaga joining later that year.

No year has had this many r-rated Marvel and DC movies yet

Marvel and DC have considered R-rated superhero movies before, with mixed results. However, with three back-to-back R-rated releases in 2024, it will be a crucial year for mature comic book movies.

The previous Deadpool movies and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad have proved how even R-rated superhero movies have thriving commercial prospects, and the 2024 release calendar demonstrates studios' increased interest in adult-oriented projects.

A year with abundant mature content seems apt, considering how 2023 bore witness to critical and commercial PG-13 disappointments by Marvel (The Marvels) and DC (The Flash). Flipping the script with grittier storylines can serve as a breath of fresh air for a genre that is nearing a saturation point.

So, the only way to fight superhero fatigue is to throw in morally opposite protagonists like antiheroic mercenaries or actual supervillains, leads who don’t shy away from explicit content. If successful, these major Marvel and DC releases could revamp the future consumption trends within both cinematic pantheons in the future.

