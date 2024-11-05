Kevin Smith Reveals Harvey Weinstein Cried Watching Chasing Amy; Regrets Career Ties To Disgraced Producer

Kevin Smith, the filmmaker behind Chasing Amy, has recently reflected on the lasting impact of working with Harvey Weinstein. Speaking in Sav Rodgers' new documentary Chasing Chasing Amy, Smith shared his experience of screening the film for Weinstein back in 1997.

"He’s crying, Harvey," said Smith, recalling the moment in the documentary. Weinstein, then 72, was deeply moved and told Smith, “That’s a Miramax movie.” Smith admitted how much those words meant to him at the time. “I loved hearing that,” he said.

However, with the benefit of hindsight and in light of Weinstein's now widely known abuses, Smith feels differently. “You know, I thought he was who I thought he was,” he added. “Now, put through the filter of what we know, tough to f---ing feel sentimental about it.”

Smith’s career is undeniably connected to Harvey Weinstein, who was a powerful figure in the film industry for years before his fall from grace. Reflecting on this connection, Smith regretted their past work. “I can’t erase the past,” he stated. “I can’t go back and take his name off the f---ing movies. I don’t even own the movies.”

He also lamented that his career was tightly interwoven with the disgraced producer. “I can’t undo the fact that my career’s tied up with him,” Smith said.

He spoke about how he felt looking back on his younger self who worked so enthusiastically with Weinstein. “Maybe that’s how I do feel sentimental, I go, ‘How sweet.’ Like, that naive, 26-, 27-year-old, he just believed everything he was presented,” Smith stated.

Chasing Amy premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 1997, and Weinstein immediately recognized its potential. According to Smith, Weinstein had dollar signs in his eyes.

The movie, a low-budget project, went on to become a success. Smith remembers everyone being happy at that time and describes it as a moment full of promise. “It would've been great if it stayed that way,” he said.

However, Smith pointed out the dark side of that era. He stated that while they were promoting a film praised for its feminist themes, Weinstein was involved in serious misconduct.

“This is Sundance ’97,” Smith recalled, linking the time frame to Weinstein’s now-infamous behavior involving actress Rose McGowan. “All of this was happening while we're doing Chasing Amy, showing this movie to the world that's very feminist and kind of forward-thinking,” Smith said.

