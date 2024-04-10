Kourtney Kardashian Pokes Fun At Sister Kim Kardashian With 'Diamond Earring Joke' While Sharing Holiday Photos; See Here

Kourtney Kardashian couldn't resist poking fun at her sister Kim Kardashian during their family vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Sharing photos of herself enjoying a swim in the ocean, the 44-year-old Poosh founder cleverly revived an old joke from their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the caption.

In the first snapshot, Kourtney flashed a smile as she splashed around in the crystal-clear waters, sporting a chic black bikini. But it was her caption that stole the show, "My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone," she wrote, referencing a memorable moment from the show.

In the second photo, Kourtney hammed it up with a worried expression on her face, pretending to frantically check her ears for the missing earring. The playful post had fans laughing along with the Kardashian clan, proving that even on vacation, their sense of humor shines bright.

The joke made by Kourtney Kardashian is a playful nod to a memorable episode from season 6 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, filmed back in 2010. During a vacation in French Polynesia with her family and then-boyfriend Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian experienced a mishap that became a legendary moment in the show's history.

As Humphries playfully tossed Kim into the ocean, she landed on the side of her head, causing her to lose one of her diamond earrings in the process. “My earring’s gone!" she said, with panic in her voice. " “F---! Oh my God, I’m gonna cry. My diamond earring!”

Despite Humphries' attempts to assist in the search, Kim was convinced that retrieving the earring from the ocean was a lost cause. The incident became a memorable and comedic moment on the show, and Kourtney's humorous reference to it in her vacation photos delighted fans with its playful nostalgia.

“We’re not gonna find it in the ocean!” she yelled at Humphries when he tried to help.

Kris Jenner Recycles Iconic Line to Remind Kourtney Kardashian of Perspective

Kourtney Kardashian's famous response to her sister Kim's earring mishap was brought back into the spotlight by their mom, Kris Jenner, in a lighthearted exchange on social media. In a comment on Kourtney's latest vacation post, Kris humorously repeated Kourtney's iconic line, "Kourtney, there are people that are dying …."

The playful reference to the memorable moment from Keeping Up with the Kardashians added a touch of humor to the situation, reminding fans of the sisters' unique bond and sense of humor.

Kardashian-Jenner Clan Enjoys Turks and Caicos Vacation Amidst Earring Drama

Former E! News host Jason Kennedy sent Kourtney Kardashian some light-hearted support by offering "thoughts and prayers" in the comments section of her post. Meanwhile, her sister Kylie Jenner, who famously came to the rescue by finding the lost earring in the 2010 episode, simply showered Kourtney with affection, calling her "cutie."

It seems that much of the Kardashian family is enjoying a vacation together in Turks and Caicos, as evidenced by the numerous posts shared by the reality stars over the weekend. From soaking up the sun to flaunting their bikinis, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is making the most of their time together in paradise.

