Kim Kardashian Seeks Restraining Order After Stalker Allegedly Tries Breaking Into Her Malibu Home

The reality show figure, Kim Kardashian is making it to the headlines again but this time it is because of a rather shocking reason. Allegedly, a stalker tried to break into her house situated in Malibu.

According to The Sun’s report, the court filings seen by TMZ state that the SKIMS founder has requested a judge to grant a restraining order against Melvin Jeffery Conley. Last month, he repeatedly visited her property and expressed his intention to enter her home.

Kardashian alleged that her security guards confronted the stalker along the fence of her house, He seemingly told the security that he wanted to hop over and get into Kim’s California home.

In the court filings, the business mogul said that Conley was willing to go to great measures to reach her as her home’s location is not publicized. She stated that she experienced, "worry, concern, and severe emotional distress," as a result of the alleged incident.

The stalker is accused of saying that he was Kim’s “long-time manager” and had fixed an appointment to meet her that day. However, it’s not just the reality TV star, who Conley was allegedly staking but Emma Roberts also faced an incident involving him.

Both Kardashian and Roberts worked together in the American Horror Story. The business mogul claimed that Roberts informed her about Conley’s wish to contact her and her children, per the filings.

Earlier this year, the Maybe I Do star was granted a restraining order against Conley as he allegedly broke into her Los Angeles home on May 7 and 8. She was not present at the property at that time according to The Sun.

The actress accused him of utilizing a landline and trying to call her mobile to reach her. Roberts claims that after seeing a missed call, she called back and Conley answered. The star and her 3-year-old son were granted a 5-year restraining order against the stalker. Conley now cannot come with 100 yards of her home, work, and her child’s school.

Although stalkers breaking into the homes of celebrities is nothing new as there have been many cases before, each time such a case arises, the incident sounds very shocking and scary.

