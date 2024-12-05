‘Kids Can Drive You Nuts...’: Jeff Goldblum Reveals Best Parenting Advice He Ever Received

Wicked star Jeff Goldblum revealed that he had received parenting advice from an unknown source even before he had kids.

The actor, who is currently winning hearts with his role as the Wizard of Oz , opened up to People magazine about a piece of advice he once received. He shared that someone had told him that kids can be hilarious, and it’s up to the parents to turn situations into funny moments. Goldblum shares a son, River, with his wife, Olympian gymnast Emilie.

Speaking of the advice, the Hollywood star said, “Somebody said — and I forget who I had this conversation with; sometimes that happens — but they said, ‘Hey, here’s the most important thing about parenting: Don’t forget that your kids are hilarious.’”

The actor further explained, “Kids can drive you nuts from one moment to the next, and there can be all sorts of drama. But if you can keep finding the humor in it, that’s not a bad rule.”

The Kaos star also mentioned that his son is at a stage where he is still losing his baby teeth and learning how to whistle. He said, “There’s a kind of toothy thing going on there. It’s just great. It’s not only funny, but it’s funny-slash-amazing.”

Opening up about his son, the actor revealed that his child doesn’t care how famous he is or what movies his father has appeared in. Goldblum shared that his son sees him for who he truly is, without placing any importance on his stardom.

Previously, in an interview with The Independent, the actor spoke about his experience of fatherhood.

He said at the time, "It's amazing. Every emotion comes up, and you are forced to examine everything that you model and could be better at. It's a great task and opportunity."

He went on to emphasize the importance of balancing parenting responsibilities with his wife, especially as their children grow older. Goldblum remarked, “Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat.”

Meanwhile, the actor has been widely praised for his performance in Wicked.

The movie is currently available in theaters and also stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

