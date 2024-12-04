Jeff Goldblum’s Method Acting Backfired On Death Wish Set: Why The Director Requested Him To Take A Shower

Jeff Goldblum had just started shooting his big poster film, the Charles Bronson thriller Death Wish, which received a negative review on the film set. In an interview with People magazine, the Pennsylvania native made a “misguided” attempt at method acting.

Goldblum, who portrays a menacing street thug from the 70s in the film, didn’t shower for days before the filming. “I didn't shower in order to play this street thug,” he admitted. Because as a “nice boy” from Pittsburgh, he was relatively well-behaved and needed to toughen up for the role. “I had to be this dangerous street criminal,” he added.

However, his body odor was too much for the crew to bear. “The assistant director came up to me and said, ‘Jeff, we’re in a small space here. You smell. Can you do something about that?’” Goldblum recalled. Although he was “shamed,” it became a good lesson for him.

“In show business or any collaborative, close area, keep your hygiene up,” he pointed out. It was one of the many useful lessons Goldblum, who’s currently starring in the blockbuster film Wicked as the Wizard of Oz.

Speaking to the outlet, the actor revealed the rules he and his family of four, including his wife, former Olympian rhythmic gymnast Emilie, and sons Charlie, 9, and River, 7, and that If you’re not the boss, have trust in the boss. “I don’t mean Bruce Springsteen,” he jokingly added.

As of his experience working with John M. Chu on the latest Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked, he called it a blessing in disguise.

“You can't be good unless the movie's good, and it's hard to make a good movie even if you have a good director,” he explained before adding that he’s “lucky as all get out” to have that experience. “Jon made a very beautiful movie that I'm proud to be in," he added.

Wicked is currently available in theaters.