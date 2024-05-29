On Tuesday, outside the New York City courtroom hosting the Republican presidential candidate's hush money trial, actor Robert De Niro labeled Donald Trump a clown who is determined to destroy American democracy. Longtime Democrat De Niro recently voiced a campaign for Democratic President Joe Biden.

Robert De Niro says Donald Trump is a clown

De Diro said, "He doesn't belong in my city. We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot. A two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids, pretending to be a spokesman - a spokesperson for himself."

Robert De Niro was joined by two former law enforcement officials, Harry Dunn, and Michael Fanone, at a Biden campaign event outside the Manhattan courtroom. Dunn and Fanone were also present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, when it was attacked by supporters of Trump.

Robert De Niro shows his support for Biden

De Niro said that he decided to contribute his skills to a Biden-Harris political ad because it shows the violence of Trump. The Oscar winner went on, "But that violence is of a coward. Do you believe that Donald Trump has ever taken or thrown a punch himself? When there were demonstrators outside, this person fled and took refuge in the White House bunker. Not at all."

Fanone and Dunn gave moving speeches, claiming that Trump's erroneous assertions that the 2020 election was rigged were the cause of the violence at the Capitol.

Mr. De Niro stated that Mr. Trump should not to be the President of the United States in an interview with Sky News. He added, "As you are aware, I think Donald Trump is a monster. He shouldn't be let to serve as president of the United States again—he can never, ever hold that office."

