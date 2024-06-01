'She Had A Little Cake': Robert De Niro Shares Rare Update On Daughter Gia After Her First Birthday

Oscar winner actor Robert De Niro has a special connection with his daughter Gia, who recently celebrated her first birthday. The star of Casino became a father for the seventh time at the age of 79 in April 2023, with his partner Tiffany Chen. During a recent interview, De Niro expressed how deeply his newborn daughter has already touched his heart.

Robert De Niro speaks about his daughter Gia

Robert De Niro shared some heartwarming details of his daughter Gia's first birthday during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen are the proud parents of little Gia.

"Yes, she did. She had a little cake, it was very nice, sweet," De Niro spoke about the birthday celebration. Talking about his youngest child, the actor shared, "Well, she's pure joy, there's nothing about her, there's no judgment, there's no anything, she just is what she is and it's just pure joy for god sakes."

De Niro is a father to Drena, 56, and Raphael, 47, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott; twins Julian and Aaron, 28, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith; and Elliot, 25, and Helen, 12, with ex-wife Grace Hightower, in addition to Gia,

De Niro and Chen were first linked romantically in 2021.

Robert De Niro’s comment on becoming a father once again

During a recent interview with AARP The Magazine, the star of Killers of the Flower Moon became emotional while reflecting on his newfound joy of fatherhood.

He expressed the joy of becoming a father again in his later years as simply "great." He shared, "Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It’s wondrous..."

The actor added, "That very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing," to further emphasize the close bond he has with his daughter.

"When she gets older — who knows... I want to be around for as long as I can, to enjoy it, enjoy her," he said, expressing concern about the future.

When asked about his excitement about becoming a father at such an age, the actor remarked, “I’m ok with it... I’m good with it.” On the topic of whether parenthood ever gets easier, he humorously responded, “It never gets easier.”

