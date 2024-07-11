Kim Kardashian Hopes Gypsy Rose Blanchard Heals After Prison Reform Meeting: ‘Simply Ignore The Outside Noise’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to murder and domestic abuse

Ex-convict Gypsy Rose Blanchard met reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and the duo had some heart-to-heart conversations!

According to PEOPLE, on the July 11 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Gypsy met up in New Orleans after Gypsy reached out to discuss prison reform. After finally meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel, Gypsy shared details about her life as an inmate, her current situation, and her upcoming plans. She also praised the SKIMS founder for agreeing to meet her despite her celebrity status.

Blanchard opened up about her feelings, noting that half the world condemns her for past actions while the other half supports her. This conflict has created a struggle between her public image and her personal life.

In response, Kim encouraged her to "post and then ghost," simply ignoring the outside noise. "Not everything has to be such a deep message. The way you live your life moving forward is the deep message," she advised.

Kim Kardashian believes Gypsy Rose Blanchard could be an Impact on youth abuse

As we all know, previously, Gypsy ended up behind bars after she and her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, were charged with the killing of her mother, Dee Dee. After her conviction, it was found that Dee subjected Gypsy to unnecessary medical treatments and convinced her daughter and others that Gypsy had a series of illnesses. It was further argued that she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a form of child abuse involving a guardian exaggerating or inducing illness to gain sympathy.

Kardashian seemed moved by her story and expressed disgust. She revealed that Gypsy could serve as an impactful example of youth and abuse. Kardashian also stated that since Gypsy expressed welfare in prison reform, she would be happy to help and guide her in the right way.

More about what Kim Kardashian and Gypsy Rose discussed during their meet

Towards the latter part of their meeting, Blanchard opened up about how people are afraid to talk or address her topic since they believe she is too controversial right now. She shared with the reality star how her life has been a rollercoaster ride and expressed feeling blessed to be given a second chance.

Blanchard later mentioned her desire to help people through prison reform, to which Kardashian responded by offering to introduce Blanchard to her team who could assist her.

Blanchard is aware of the pre-judgments and added that the system today is built to fail, and therefore her goal is to bring awareness. The duo also discussed seeking therapy as individuals, with Blanchard revealing she had requested one-on-one therapy in prison to help process the trauma she went through but was told she "didn't qualify."

Stunned by this disclosure, Kim called it a problem and expressed that she and her team would help Blanchard work towards improving mental health support for inmates.

"I hope Gypsy follows her heart. I hope she heals, first and foremost, and I hope she follows her path of wanting to help other people," Kardashian concluded.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

