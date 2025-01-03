Kim Kardashian Urges Khloé To Reenter The Dating Scene, Three Years After Tristan Thompson Split

Three years after her split from Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian remains single by choice. Despite being content with her life, Khloé’s family, particularly her sister Kim Kardashian, is encouraging her to open up to love again.

A source close to the family shared that Khloé, a mother of two, is focused on her children and personal happiness but remains hesitant about entering the dating scene. Kim, however, believes Khloé has too much to offer to stay single indefinitely.

Khloé Kardashian ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson in 2022 following multiple cheating allegations. Since then, she has embraced her role as a single mother, focusing on raising her daughter True and her son, whose name has not been publicly revealed.

“Khloé keeps insisting she’s happy with the way her life is, that when the time is right, she’ll meet someone naturally,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. This mindset tells us that Khloé is cautious in approaching relationships, especially after the challenges she faced during her time with Tristan.

While Khloé appears content, her family is concerned that past experiences are holding her back. According to the source, a lot of people in Khloé’s life think she’s just got such bad PTSD from how terribly Tristan treated her that she’s shutting herself off from finding anyone new out of fear that she’ll get hurt again.

Kim Kardashian is especially vocal about encouraging Khloé to move forward. She wants her sister to recognize her own worth and not settle for being alone. The source shared that Khloé has so much to offer and all Kim wants is for her to believe that too.

Despite the push from her family, Khloé remains focused on living life on her own terms. She has shared that she is open to meeting someone naturally when the time feels right. For now, her priority is her children and personal growth.

