Kim Kardashian Recreates THIS Magazine Cover Photo That ‘Broke The Internet’ At Skims Christmas Party

Kim Kardashian aces her fashion game, even with a broken foot! The reality star recreated her Paper magazine cover photo 10 years later at her recent Skims Christmas party. On December 21, she posted a bunch of pictures from the festive gala on Instagram.

One of the snaps included her posing with a wine glass on her backside over her red leather dress with a plunging neckline. The photo was a loose recreation of her 2014 magazine cover, in which she popped a champaign that spilled onto a glass balanced on her backside.

The reality star, who recently broke her foot, donned a high heel on her right foot and a boot on her left. The netizens instantly recognized the pose from her 2014 Paper shoot and reacted to the picture. “Oh the glass picture,” one of the users commented on the post with laughing emojis.

Khloe, being her constant cheerleader, reacted to the post. “Gift that keeps on giving,” she quipped, referring to the Skims founder’s deep red dress. Kim’s 2014 magazine shoot, which was dubbed “Break The Internet,” went viral as she bared herself for the photoshoot.

On the cover, she donned a black sequined strapless dress with a stack of pearl necklaces and earrings while flashing a smile at the camera. In the snaps inside the magazine, she ditched that dress and flaunted her nude oiled body.

The Kardashian star has been attending lavish events for her clothing brand with her broken foot. On December 12, she was photographed riding a scooter at the opening of her Skims flagship store in New York City but did not ditch her high heels.

On December 6, the entrepreneur revealed her broken foot on her Instagram story and used FML as the caption. “Broken foot for the holidays,” she added. Although she didn’t reveal what caused the injury, she did poke fun at herself by sharing a picture of her heeled cast.