Kim Kardashian Wishes Her ‘Full Of Wonder Sweet Girl’ Chicago On 7th Birthday With A Heartfelt Post; See Here

Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter Chicago’s birthday by sharing an adorable post on Instagram. The SKIMS founder shared multiple pictures of her and her “sweet girl” on the social media as the latter turned 7 on January 15.

Alongside the post, Kardashian also penned a touching note for her “Chi Chi,” calling her probably the cutest Hello Kitty fan.

As for the carousel put up by the diva on social media, the pictures also showcase her other three kids, North, Saint, and Psalm, alongside her ex-husband, Kanye West.

In the caption, she wrote, “My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today!” She further added, “You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also reposted a fan’s collage made for her daughter.

Apart from the mother of four, Kris Jenner too dropped a heartfelt wish for her granddaughter with an emotional message in the caption. She wrote, “Happy birthday to our sweet Chi Chi! I can’t believe you are seven!!!” Jenner’s caption further read, “You are such a shining light in all of our lives! You are so caring, kind, and so full of love.”

She went on to add that Chicago’s smile brightens up the room and that she is proud of her for being the “smart, creative, and thoughtful” girl she is turning into.

Kris concluded her caption by stating, “You’re the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, and we are all so blessed to have you. I love you more than words can say, my angel pie!”

Jenner has always been quite fond of all her 13 children and would often gush about them on her social media platform.

