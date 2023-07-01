twilight movies in order

It has been over a decade since The Twilight Saga concluded, yet fans are still eagerly seeking to watch the beloved vampire romance series that began over 15 years ago. Adapted from Stephenie Meyer's 2005 novel, the blockbuster franchise revolves around Bella, an awkward teenager who moves to Forks and encounters Edward, a mysterious fellow student who happens to be a vampire. With five films and billions in box office revenue, the epic love story of Bella and Edward reached a thrilling climax before coming to an end nearly a decade ago.

To save you time searching and maximize your viewing pleasure, we've compiled a complete guide to watching the Twilight movies in chronological order. This way, you can indulge in the captivating journey without any confusion. Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to the series, get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Twilight.

Twilight Movies in Chronological Order

1. Twilight

Genre: Romance/Fantasy

Star Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Sarah Clarke, Matt Bushell

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

Writer: Melissa Rosenberg

Run time: 2h 2m

Year of release: 2008

OTT Platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 5.3/10

The first movie, called "Twilight," is about a seventeen-year-old girl named Bella who moves to Forks, Washington, to live with her father, Charlie, who is the police chief. At her new school, Bella is immediately attracted to a mysterious boy named Edward. He often acts distant and confusing, making Bella curious about his feelings for her. Eventually, Edward reveals that he is a vampire, much older than Bella. This creates conflicts because Bella's blood is incredibly tempting to vampires like Edward.

Despite the difficulties they face, Bella and Edward fall in love. This introduces Bella to a world of supernatural beings, including Edward's vampire family, the Cullens. The Cullens consist of "parents" Esme and Carlisle, as well as their adoptive vampire siblings Alice, Jasper, Rosalie, and Emmet. Bella also becomes a target for a dangerous vampire family, leading to a confrontation where the Cullens protect her, but at the cost of another vampire's life.

This event sets off a series of revenge and vampire conflicts that continue in the subsequent films.





2. The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Genre: Romance/Fantasy

Star Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Sarah Clarke, Matt Bushell

Director: Chris Weitz

Writer: Melissa Rosenberg

Run time: 2h 10m

Year of release: 2009

OTT Platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 4.8/10

New Moon, the second film in the Twilight saga, begins with Bella's eighteenth birthday. She's celebrating with Edward and his family. But things take a dangerous turn when Jasper, Edward's adopted brother, tries to attack Bella after she suffers a paper cut. This incident leads Edward to break off their relationship abruptly. He decides to move from Forks along with his family.

Bella is heartbroken and devastated. In an attempt to cope with her pain and feel closer to Edward, she starts engaging in risky activities. She also starts spending more time with Jacob Black, a family friend.

As Bella spends time with Jacob, she uncovers a surprising secret about him and his family. They are not just ordinary humans, but a pack of shape-shifting werewolves living in Forks.

In her quest to move on and find her place in this extraordinary world, Bella's life becomes entwined with both vampires and werewolves, leading her on an emotional and thrilling journey.





3. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Genre: Romance/Fantasy

Star Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Sarah Clarke, Matt Bushell

Director: David Slade

Writer: Melissa Rosenberg

Run time: 2h 4m

Year of release: 2010

OTT Platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 5/10

In the next part of the Twilight saga, titled Eclipse, Bella and Edward face challenges in their relationship due to a royal family's order to turn Bella into a vampire. Edward promises to change her if she agrees to marry him, but Bella has reservations about getting married at a young age. However, before they can talk it through, Victoria, seeking revenge for her lover's death in the first film, returns with an army of newborn vampires.

The Cullens and the Quileute tribe unite to battle Victoria's army. During the fight, Edward, Bella, and Jacob find a safe spot away from the action. Jacob gets upset when he overhears Edward and Bella discussing their engagement and storms off angrily. Bella stops him by kissing him, which makes her realize that she loves Jacob too, but her love for Edward is stronger. After Victoria's defeat, Jacob finally accepts that he should step back from Edward and Bella's relationship.

Moving on to the next battle, they share their engagement news with Bella's father, Charlie.





4. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1

Genre: Romance/Fantasy

Star Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Sarah Clarke, Matt Bushell

Director: Bill Condon

Writer: Melissa Rosenberg

Run time: 1h 57m

Year of release: 2011

OTT Platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 4.9/10

In the first part of Twilight saga’s finale, Bella, who just got engaged to Edward, is getting ready for their wedding. The wedding is necessary for her to become a vampire.

After the wedding, Bella and Edward go on their honeymoon and have intimate relations while Bella is still human. However, they discover after two weeks that Bella is pregnant with a baby who is part vampire and part human. This poses a great risk to Bella's life.

Despite Edward and Jacob urging her to terminate the pregnancy, Bella is determined to have the baby. She faces declining health and a rapidly progressing pregnancy.

Meanwhile, other vampires learn about the vampire-human baby and decide that it must be killed before it becomes a threat.





5. Breaking Dawn – Part 2

Genre: Romance/Fantasy

Star Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Sarah Clarke, Matt Bushell

Director: Bill Condon

Writer: Melissa Rosenberg

Run time: 1h 55m

Year of release: 2012

OTT Platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 5.5/10

In the last part of the Twilight series, Bella becomes a vampire after giving birth to her daughter, Renesmee. Thankfully, Bella survives the difficult labor.

Renesmee grows up at an extraordinary rate, and Jacob develops a special connection with her. However, a vampire visitor misunderstands Renesmee's nature and believes she is an immortal child. Immortal children are young vampires who cannot be controlled or taught, which poses a threat.

This vampire reports Renesmee to the Volturi, a powerful vampire council. The Volturi decide to kill Renesmee, and this sets the stage for a dangerous battle. The Cullens gather their allies to protect Renesmee and face off against the Volturi in an epic showdown.

