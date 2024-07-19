The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has removed the word 'wife' from her Instagram bio on Wednesday. This move came after pictures of Mauricio Umansky, kissing an unnamed woman in Mykonos went viral on social media. Richards' bio now reads, “Mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA.”

Kyle Richards recently dropped 'Wife' from her bio after Mauricio Umansky's PDA pictures went viral

Richard has however not changed the bio on her X account, it still reads, "Mom of 4, wife, animal lover, actress, author, A Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills, TV producer, United Talent Agency."

According to Page Six, Umansky was seen kissing an unidentified woman at the airport in Mykonos. She gave him a warm hug and waited for the arrival of his plane. Umansky has not made any comment in regards to the woman or his relationship status.

Last year, Richards was the focus of romance rumors involving country singer Morgan Wade, but she said that they were "very good friends" and refuted any romantic relationship on multiple occasions.



Notwithstanding their separation, the Bravolebrity acknowledged in December 2020 that she and Umanksy continued to share their home. Nonetheless, she acknowledged in May on the Bitch Bible podcast that Umansky had formally moved out and taken up residence in an opulent West Hollywood condominium.

Advertisement

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards have been married for 29 years

The couple's split was made public in July 2023, despite an insider's revealation that they had been separated for a while. The ex-couples who have not yet officially filed for a divorce, are still friendly as they united for Umansky's 54th birthday in late June. She claimed that during the series' episode's filming, neither of the two stars knew what would come next.

Kyle Richards hints at her absence in the next season of RHOBH

Kyle Richards revealed that she intended to take a break from the show. Richards told E! News that returning for the upcoming season is not currently on her priority list. The decision to not go back to RHOBH comes after the actress and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, separated after 29 years of marriage.

ALSO READ: 90 Day Fiancé’s Liz Woods Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Jayson Zuniga; Comments On Big Ed