Kylie Cantrall Says the Descendants is a Timeless Concept; Reveals She's Happy to Be Part of Its Next Chapter

Kylie Cantrall expressed her excitement about joining the esteemed Descendants franchise with the new spinoff, Descendants: The Rise of Red. Cantrall, a 19-year-old actress and singer, stars as the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts, played by Rita Ora. Her character travels back in time in her latest adventure to prevent a significant event from happening in the present.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Cantrall shared her excitement, reflecting on her admiration for the original franchise that premiered when she was in fourth grade.

Kylie Cantrall on Descendants and her journey

Kylie Cantrall remarked that Descendants was such a cultural phenomenon, reflecting on the beloved Disney Channel Original Movies featuring Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, and the late Cameron Boyce.

According to Kylie Cantrall, Descendants' unique quality is its ageless notion and concept, which will endure for a long time. She expressed her happiness at being included in the upcoming chapter.

Cantrall mentioned that this is one of her first leading parts in a movie. She has starred in Gabby Duran and the Unsittables and the last season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She thanked the cast, which included her former co-star Dara Reneé, for being such a terrific group. She described Reneé as a beautiful person who makes everyone feel loved and special.

Advertisement

Kylie Cantrall on working with Rita Ora

Kylie Cantrall expressed her excitement about working with Rita Ora, who plays her mother, the Queen of Hearts, in the film. She stated that she never imagined Rita Ora, whom she is a big fan of, would play her mother in a project.

Kylie also mentioned that Ora's persona as a pop star boss woman complimented her role as the Queen of Hearts. She noted that Ora was completely unlike her character off-screen, describing her as incredibly kind.

Cantrall continued, "On set, Ora gave her some motherly advice." She remembered Ora telling her, in her British accent, "Boys are a waste of time." Ora is someone she considers very humorous and she stated that she will cherish that piece of advice forever.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner Shares Kylie And Her Don't Have A Sibling Rivalry; Says 'You're You, I'm Me'