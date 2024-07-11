'Amplifies The Energy': Rita Ora Talks About Hanging Out With Katy Perry At Taylor Swift Eras Tour Show

Attending a Taylor Swift concert with a friend is a dream for many people, and Rita Ora recently shared her experience of doing just that. During her appearance on The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon, the pop star mentioned attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Katy Perry. Back in February of this year, both Rita Ora and Katy Perry were at Taylor's first Sydney concert for the tour. Rita Ora discussed how she met the Roar singer at the concert while attending it with her husband.

Rita Ora and Katy Perry met each other at the concert

When asked about attending the Eras Tour concert with Katy Perry, Rita Ora explained that she went with her husband, Taika Waititi. Both Katy and Rita happened to be in Australia at the time for work, and as Rita put it, "everyone in the world has seen the Eras Tour." She expressed a desire to hang out with her friend and husband at the concert, adding, "That's my buddy. The pop girls have really come together on that one."

Regarding the attention they received at the concert, Rita mentioned, “It was so crazy because I guess when there’s multiple people together, it almost amplifies the energy, and then you walk around thinking you're bigger than you actually are.” She also shared how great it was to catch up with Katy, noting that they hadn't had much time to hang out before the concert, since both of them are busy with their music careers.

Rita and Katy posted pictures from the concert on their Instagram

Both Rita Ora and Katy Perry shared multiple photos from their hangout at Taylor Swift's Sydney concert on their Instagram accounts. Rita's post featured a backstage photo with Taylor and Taika, followed by snaps with Katy at the concert. She also included a picture with Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce, as well as shots and a video from the event. Her caption expressed gratitude to Taylor for the amazing experience and joy at seeing Katy Perry, adding, “too many queens to count!”

Katy began her series with a selfie with Taylor Swift, followed by a concert video. She then posted a photo from earlier in the day with a young fan, another video, and a selfie with Rita Ora. Katy's caption reflected fondness for reconnecting with an old friend, it read, “got to see an old friend shine tonight.”

It seems that both Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have buried the hatchet of their tumultuous past and are getting along very well now.

