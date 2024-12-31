Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are ‘Committed’ to Growing Their Bond as Their Families Connect; DEETs

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are firmly establishing their relationship, which is only growing stronger. Sixteen months into it, they have found a comfort zone that suits them to the tee. He is a part of so much of her life; she reportedly has even introduced him to her family.

The couple marked Christmas in advance, and Jenner then spent Christmas Day with her family. A source close to People said, "They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family."

The source added, "It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now, though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.'"

Chalamet reportedly prioritizes Jenner's schedule and aligns his commitments to support her, showing their shared desire to make the partnership work. Their relationship is described as smooth and mutually supportive.

The source said, "Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work."

In December, the couple made a very rare public appearance as they spent time together in a private section of the afterparty celebrating Chalamet's film, A Complete Unknown, with the rest of the partygoers in Los Angeles. Even though Jenner skipped the red carpet, the two were reportedly relaxed and affectionate as they celebrated Chalamet's latest critically acclaimed movie.

Both families are said to be very supportive of the relationship, and Jenner and Chalamet have developed a close bond with each other's family members. The outlet source, close to Jenner, confirmed, "Everyone loves them together. He's close with her family and she's close with his family. It's very serious, but also a fun relationship."

Kylie Jenner has been seen at the premieres of Timothée Chalamet's projects, such as Wonka, but her attendance is always lowkey. Although their connection is very serious, the relationship is lighthearted and fun.

