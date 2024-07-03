Camila Mendes took the internet by storm after confirming her relationship with her boyfriend Rudy Mancuso. The adorable couple has been in a two-year-long relationship. In November 2022, the Riverdale actress shocked her fans by sharing a picture of Rudy Mancuso kissing her cheek on social media.

However, it wasn't until Valentine's Day 2023 that Camila Mendes officially announced her romance with Mancuso on Instagram. Mancuso and Mendes co-starred in the film Musica which was released in 2024.

Camila Mendes has been dating Rudy Mancuso since 2022

The Riverdale actress previously had an on-and-off relationship with her costar, Charles Melton from 2018-2022. Mancuso was in a relationship with Maia Mitchell, an actress, however, they split up in 2022 after dating for six years.

Rudy Mancuso speaks several languages

In his early years, Mancuso lived in Rio de Janeiro, despite having been born and reared in the New Jersey hamlet of Glen Ridge. He attended Rutgers University in Newark for his academic education.

He picked up Portuguese there and is now fluent in the language. Mancuso speaks multiple languages as he was raised by an Italian-American father and a Brazilian mother.

Rudy Mancuso is a talented musician

Mancuso is a musical prodigy and multi-instrumentalist who taught himself how to play the keys at a very young age. Mancuso once told Billboard, "My parents claim that when I was only around five years old, I went over to the piano and began to play. To me, that seemed reasonable."

The self-titled performance artist originally studied music, but he soon discovered other creative outlets, particularly in the realm of storytelling.

Rudy Mancuso is an Internet personality

In 2013, Mancuso started using Vine, and in 2016, he became a part of the YouTube community. His early video projects left a lasting impression, and his funny and melodic storytelling helped him attract a following.

He gained most of his fame for his humorous sketches and for providing the voices of various characters on his YouTube series, Awkward Puppets. After doing a few TV and film appearances, Mancuso moved his skills to more traditional media, garnering millions of views and a rapidly expanding fan base.

Rudy Mancuso directed and stars in the film Musica

Rudy's coming-of-age film Musica features him and Camila as romantic partners. Mancuso is the writer, director, and star of Música, available on Amazon Prime Video. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he also composed the original score and soundtrack.

According to the synopsis, he portrays a young man, plagued by the music in his head, who has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family, and Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey.

Rudy Mancuso has collaborated with notable artists

The self-taught musician has also transitioned from YouTube to stage with his talents. Mancuso opened for Justin Bieber during his Purpose World Tour in 2017, traveling with him to Brazil. He also released Black & White, his debut single with Poo Bear, in that same year.

Mancuso also shared the stage with fellow Internet celebrity, singer, and friend Lele Pons for Disney Pixar's Coco Live-To-Film Concert Experience at the Hollywood Bowl. Furthermore, he has worked with musicians such as Alesso, Cierra Ramirez, and his former girlfriend Maia Mitchell.

Rudy Mancuso walked in a major fashion runway show

Mancuso has also dabbled in modeling other than being an actor, musician, and popular figure on the internet. Mancuso debuted at Fashion Week in 2017. He was chosen to walk in the Milan spring 2018 Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, which featured the upscale Italian brand's menswear assortment.

Rudy Mancuso's personal life

Mancuso's first name is actually Rodolfo. The couple met in person on set, having first connected on Zoom. Mendes talked candidly to People in February 2024 about growing closer to her co-star. Mendes celebrated their first anniversary on July 10, 2023, by sharing a personal snapshot of herself and Mancuso. The two often post pictures of them together on trips, vacations, and parties.

