Pap Who Accused Taylor Swift's Dad Of Alleged Assault Says He Is Ready To Forgive And Forget The Incident Over THIS Condition

The paparazzo involved in the altercation with Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, in Sydney last week, now states he's willing to resolve the matter under one condition. What is it? Find out below!

By Seema Sinha
Published on Feb 28, 2024  |  04:57 PM IST |  246
Getty Images
Taylor Swift with dad Scott Swift (Getty Images)

The paparazzo who claims Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, 71, punched him in Sydney last week, while he was "just doing my job", is ready to put everything in the past but on one condition. 

Ben McDonald, 51, who filed a complaint to the New South Wales Police Department told TMZ on Tuesday, February 27, that he’ll drop the case against Papa Swift if he issues a formal apology.  

Taylor Swift with dad Scott Swift (Getty Images)

Paparazzo demands an apology from Scott Swift – Will he get one?

Ben McDonald, the pap who claims that senior Swift threw punches at him when an altercation broke out between Taylor Swift’s security team and the paparazzi at 2 a.m. at Sydney's North Shore, last week, has asked Scott Swift to apologize for his behavior and actions if he wishes to not stretch the matter any further. 

The probability of that happening, however, is very slim. Remember Swift’s team shrugging the accusations off, claiming the photogs were the ones who were being very aggressive and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water, something that McDonald boisterously denies. 

Related Stories

Blake Lively Left Her Kids For The ‘First Time Ever’ To Attend The Super Bowl Final
entertainment
Blake Lively Left Her Kids For The ‘First Time Ever’ To Attend The Super Bowl Final
Beyonce Made History Again, This Time With Her Song Texas Hold ‘Em
entertainment
Beyonce Made History Again, This Time With Her Song Texas Hold ‘Em

His side of the story, the pop star’s security team got pissy when they realized Paps had figured out where they were. He alleges Taylor’s guards shoved him with their umbrellas. McDonald’s claims are being investigated by the police at the moment. 

Advertisement

Not the first time Ben McDonald has been involved in a celebrity drama – He had a high-profile run-in with another celebrity in 2005 

Nicole Kidman (Getty Images)

Back then, Ben McDonald had an encounter with Nicole Kidman, who managed to get a restraining order against him. 

McDonald and his colleague Jamie Fawcett were ordered to remain at least 60 feet away from Kidman’s house after the actress found a listing device on her property. 

In his Tuesday statement to TMZ, McDonald addressed the matter saying that the story was ancient and highly sensationalized. He denied planting any surveillance device near Kidman's house at the time. 

To clear his name, he argued that while Kidman might have been granted a temporary protective order, a judge didn't find enough evidence to grant her a permanent one. 

ALSO READ: How Did Christina Aguilera React To Meeting Drew Barrymore For The First Time? Singer Reveals

Advertisement

FAQ

What led to the altercation between Taylor Swift's father and the paparazzo?
The altercation reportedly occurred in Sydney's North Shore when a brawl broke out between Taylor Swift's security team and the paparazzi, resulting in allegations of assault against Scott Swift.
How does McDonald's past involvement in celebrity drama impact the current situation?
McDonald's past involvement in celebrity drama, including a previous encounter with Nicole Kidman, may influence public perception of the current situation.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles