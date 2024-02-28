Pap Who Accused Taylor Swift's Dad Of Alleged Assault Says He Is Ready To Forgive And Forget The Incident Over THIS Condition

The paparazzo who claims Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, 71, punched him in Sydney last week, while he was "just doing my job", is ready to put everything in the past but on one condition.

Ben McDonald, 51, who filed a complaint to the New South Wales Police Department told TMZ on Tuesday, February 27, that he’ll drop the case against Papa Swift if he issues a formal apology.

Paparazzo demands an apology from Scott Swift – Will he get one?

Ben McDonald, the pap who claims that senior Swift threw punches at him when an altercation broke out between Taylor Swift’s security team and the paparazzi at 2 a.m. at Sydney's North Shore, last week, has asked Scott Swift to apologize for his behavior and actions if he wishes to not stretch the matter any further.

The probability of that happening, however, is very slim. Remember Swift’s team shrugging the accusations off, claiming the photogs were the ones who were being very aggressive and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water, something that McDonald boisterously denies.

His side of the story, the pop star’s security team got pissy when they realized Paps had figured out where they were. He alleges Taylor’s guards shoved him with their umbrellas. McDonald’s claims are being investigated by the police at the moment.

Not the first time Ben McDonald has been involved in a celebrity drama – He had a high-profile run-in with another celebrity in 2005

Back then, Ben McDonald had an encounter with Nicole Kidman, who managed to get a restraining order against him.

McDonald and his colleague Jamie Fawcett were ordered to remain at least 60 feet away from Kidman’s house after the actress found a listing device on her property.

In his Tuesday statement to TMZ, McDonald addressed the matter saying that the story was ancient and highly sensationalized. He denied planting any surveillance device near Kidman's house at the time.

To clear his name, he argued that while Kidman might have been granted a temporary protective order, a judge didn't find enough evidence to grant her a permanent one.

