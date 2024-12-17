Lady Gaga Gets Surprised by AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Stuns Him with A Little-Known Fact in Return

Christmas is right around the corner, and surprises have already started to pop up. Lady Gaga was recently shocked when she got the chance to meet one of the biggest names in the music industry, Brian Johnson, the frontman of AC/DC.

Meanwhile, the fabulous songstress, who is also a very talented actress, dropped some huge revelations, surprising her die-hard fans. The pop icon recently made an appearance on Carpool Karaoke for the Christmas special.

During her outing with host Zane Lowe, who filled in for James Corden, the Always Remember Us This Way singer was visibly surprised when she met Johnson, who greeted her with, "Hello, my darling. My little Lady Gaga. My little darling.”

A shocked Gaga exclaimed, “Oh, my God," before hugging the Back in Black singer.

Soon after, the Joker: Folie à Deux actress asked the host and Johnson if they wanted to hear something surprising.

Lady Gaga then revealed that she was in the Stiff Upper Lip music video, to which Brian Johnson responded, “No, you weren’t!”

The I'll Never Love Again singer explained that she was an extra in the back and was headbanging to the track. However, she also mentioned that the music video producers asked her to stop headbanging because they wanted the video to have a more modern feel.

Recalling the moment, the House of Gucci actress stated that she told them, “There’s only one move that I can do.”

Advertisement

Soon after their conversation, as the You Shook Me All Night Long singer departed, he wished Lady Gaga and her family a merry Christmas and joked that he doesn’t actually have a driver’s license.

Earlier this year, Lady Gaga appeared in the Joaquin Phoenix-starring musical movie, directed by Todd Phillips. The singer was seen playing the role of Lee Quinzel.

ALSO READ: ‘I Haven't Seen Our….’: Lady Gaga Reacts To Fans’ Response Following Release Of New Single, Disease