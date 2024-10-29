‘I Haven't Seen Our….’: Lady Gaga Reacts To Fans’ Response Following Release Of New Single, Disease

With Lady Gaga’s latest single hitting the perfect spot in her fans’ hearts, the songstress is full of thrill and excitement. The singer-turned-actress recently took to social media and expressed all that was in her mind, looking at the grand welcome of her latest track by her fans.

Uploading a post on Instagram, the Bad Romance songstress shared the thrill she felt with the warm response to her track, Disease.

Stating that she does not have the exact words to express what she was feeling at the moment, Gaga mentioned, “I have been so excited to release my new music and to see all the monsters come alive and dance and perform and smile and cry is such an insane joy."

Encouraging her followers to “Keep dancing,” the Always Remember Us This Way artist also mentioned that she feels overwhelmed with the love that her fans have shown for Disease.

Thanking her die-hards, Lady Gaga who has also impressed us with her fabulous acting skills in movies such as House of Gucci and Joker: Folie à Deux mentioned, “I haven't seen our community like this in a very long time.”

The Hold My Hand songstress also wished those reading happy Halloween, while also giving them news to cheer on stating, that she still has a lot more surprises in her box.

Advertisement

It was only last week that Lady Gaga teased the now-released track on Instagram, which also happens to be the lead single of her next album LG7.

In the previous video clip posted on social media, the Rain on Me artist was seen being chased by a car, while she runs away from the following vehicle.

The songstress was seen in an all-white dress with her black hair all open.

Meanwhile, the short clip also gave the audience a feel of what her next track would be, with a snippet of the track a few ominous piano notes, and some added percussions.

The track was first announced on October 21, along with a poster of Lady Gaga in the same dress that was seen in the teaser.

It was last month that Gaga released a companion album to the movie Joker: Folie à Deux, called Harlequin. She referred to the previous LP as LG 6.5.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Reveals How She Prepared Herself To Play Harley Quinn In Joker: Folie à Deux; 'I Worked From A Sense-Memory…’