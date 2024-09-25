Lady Gaga Puts Her Own Spin On THIS Famous Artwork In Snippet Of New Song From Joker: Folie A Deux Companion Album Harlequin; Watch

It seems Joker: Folie A Deux is going to be a big-time hit, not only because it is already a legendary movie but also because we are getting a whole album out of it. Lady Gaga, who plays the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming Todd Phillips epic entry, recently released a clip of a song from her upcoming album, the title of which sort of looks like a tribute to her character, Harlequin.

Taking to Instagram, the Bloody Mary songstress posted an intriguing clip with the caption, “There’s always a Joker.”

Here, we can see the singer-turned-actress in similar attire as she might be seen in Joker: Folie A Deux. With red hair and the face of an innocent child, the Just Dance singer slowly starts to show her adolescent behavior as she takes the tour of the famous place.

Dancing alongside some legendary monuments and grooving to a kind tune, we soon realize that it is the Louvre Museum. While the video gives us a look at her sneakers, we are also taken into the famous hallway of art.

Having enjoyed her time at the location, Lady Gaga enters the room where the most famous piece of art has been kept secure. She stands right in front of Monalisa's painting.

As the actress playfully waves at the lady in the painting, her enthusiasm is palpable. However, her excitement is short-lived as she notices something missing from the art—a smile.

Having a somewhat peculiar expression on her face, Lady Gaga soon takes out her lipstick and draws a smile on the glass that protects the painting. And eventually, the camera aligns at a perfect angle where Monalisa has a smile on her face.

The next scene shouts why Lady Gaga is a fabulous actress. As she seems staring without emotion, she smiles, yet the songstress has filled eyes. Gaga leaves but turns to have a last sight at the paintings with her new touch, only to show her mascara falling down with a tear from her eye.

“Time for a Folie A Deux,” the video ends reading, preparing us for something epic to come.

Well, it looks like it isn't just the House of Gucci actress but also the legendary Louvre Museum from Paris that is promoting the movie as well as her upcoming track. The legendary museum recently changed its profile picture on Instagram in honor of Lady Gaga’s album ‘Harlequin.’

We now have a picture of Monalisa's painting with a red smile on her face, which is the Louvre Museum's profile picture.

Harlequin, the LP, will be out on September 27, 2024. The album is a companion album tp the movie.

Joker: Folie A Deux will bring back the talents of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker. The movie will be released on October 2, 2024.

