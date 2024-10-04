Lady Gaga Reveals Her Joker: Folie à Deux Co-Star Joaquin Phoenix Has Listened To Her Entire New Album: 'Just Follow Him...'

Lady Gaga is making headlines for her remarkable portrayal of beloved DC Comics character Harleen 'Lee' Quinzel in Todd Phillips' musical psychological thriller Joker: Folie à Deux. Gaga starred alongside her co-star Joaquin Phoenix, who portrayed Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, in the movie. Gaga recently revealed that Phoenix has listened to her 'whole' upcoming seventh album set for release in February 2025, with the first single dropping in October. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, Lady Gaga and her co-star Joaquin Pheonix sat down to talk about their new film Joker: Folie à Deux. During their candid chat, the host Richard Madeley commented on how fans are "champing at the bit" for her new album, after which the singer revealed that Phoenix has heard her upcoming untitled album (commonly referred to as LG7).

The singer said, "Well, Joaquin's heard my whole seventh album, and you should just follow him around." In addition, Gaga recently told Vogue magazine that it was her fiancé Michael Polansky, who suggested she make a new pop record, telling the outlet, “Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record. He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.'"

While Polansky explained that, like anyone who loves someone, he encouraged her to embrace the joy of it. He told the outlet that during the Chromatica tour, he saw a 'fire' in her and wanted to help keep that passion alive by encouraging her to make music that brought her happiness.

Lady Gaga released her latest studio album, Harlequin, on September 27, a 'companion album' to the soundtrack for her film Joker: Folie à Deux. During her appearance on The Zane Lowe Show, Gaga revealed that she had a 'profound effect' while playing Lee in the Joker sequel, which inspired her to create the album.

She admitted, "So I kind of had this deep experience with the character, and she just didn’t really leave me creatively, and I decided I wanted to make a whole album inspired by her."

Meanwhile, Joker: Folie à Deux is now out in theaters. The movie follows Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), now a patient at Arkham State Hospital, who falls in love with a music therapist named Lee (Gaga). As the duo experiences musical madness through their shared delusions, his followers start a movement to liberate him.