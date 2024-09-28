Lady Gaga Reveals How Her Character From Joker: Folie à Deux Inspired Her To Create A New Album Harlequin: 'She Just Really Had This...'

Lady Gaga finally unveiled the cover art for her latest LP, Harlequin, which she described as a "companion album" to the soundtrack for her upcoming Todd Phillips psychological musical thriller Joker: Folie à Deux.

The Bad Romance singer recently revealed that she had a 'deep experience' while portraying Harleen Lee Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, alongside her co-star Joaquin Phoenix in the film, which inspired her to create this new album. Read on further to know more details!

Lady Gaga recently appeared on The Zane Lowe Show, where she discussed her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux and how her character Harleen Lee Quinzel from the movie inspired her to create a new album.

Gaga begins by saying, "This idea of dual identities was always something that was a part of my music making," noting that she always creates characters in her music and said that when she developed Lee for the Joker sequel, the character had a "profound effect" on her.

The Bloody Mary singer explained that the film contained a lot of music, much of which she loved, and she was able to discover the character through the story, the music they performed live every day, and through dance, costumes, and makeup.

Gaga described having a "deep experience" with the character, noting, "She just didn’t really leave me creatively, and I decided I wanted to make a whole album inspired by her."

The singer further explained that the role was that of a "really complex woman." She noted that, particularly as a woman in music and a female producer, it was enjoyable to have the freedom to decide what the album would be, expressing that if she wanted it to be blues, it would be blues; if she wanted it to be funk, it would be funk.

The singer stated that everything was rooted in the "image" of the character but also at the very core of her soul, which she felt was essentially herself.

Lady Gaga explained that every character she plays has her as the gravity, noting she wrestles with many feelings on that record about everything from her experiences as an artist, including what she "went through growing up in the public eye, and the industry since I was a teenager."

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. The movie follows Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), now a patient at Arkham State Hospital, who falls in love with a music therapist named Lee (Gaga). As the duo experiences musical madness through their shared delusions, Arthur's followers start a movement to liberate him.

Meanwhile, Gaga's 13-track album Harlequin is out now.