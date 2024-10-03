Joker: Folie à Deux Ending Explained; Is Another Sequel Coming?

After months of anticipation, Joker: Folie à Deux is here in theaters. Todd Phillips directs this sequel to the original Joker, which combines elements of a musical and a psychological thriller to offer a new perspective on the iconic character.

The film follows Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, who is now joined by Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel, also known as Harley Quinn. This sequel exists in its own universe, separate from the larger DC Universe.

Joker: Folie à Deux begins with Arthur Fleck incarcerated in Arkham Asylum. Following the shocking events of the previous film, in which Arthur murdered comedian Murray Franklin, he is now imprisoned.

The film begins with Arthur confronting the harsh realities of prison life, such as guard bullying and isolation from his fellow inmates. The plot delves deeper into Arthur's mental struggles through song and dance routines that appear to play out in his imagination.

As Arthur navigates his time in Arkham, he becomes fascinated by a fellow inmate, Harley Quinn. Their relationship grows fast as they talk about their traumatic experiences. Harley admits that she murdered her father and was institutionalized by her mother.

This twisted love story focuses on Harley's obsession with Arthur's Joker character rather than his true self. The relationship intensifies when Harley goes inside Arthur's jail and insists that he wear his iconic Joker makeup for their kiss.

The film eventually leads to Arthur's trial, where he chooses to represent himself. Arthur, dressed as the Joker, makes a surprising confession. He clarifies: “I’m not really the Joker, I’m the same old Arthur Fleck.” This revelation is significant since it represents Arthur's internal struggle and complex identity.

However, it also represents a turning point in Harley's love for him. As he shows this vulnerability, it is evident that Harley is losing interest in him, indicating a shift in their dynamic.

The trial takes an unexpected turn when chaos breaks out. An explosion outside disturbs the proceedings, resulting in chaos in the courtroom. During the confusion, Arthur seizes the opportunity to flee. He finds Harley, but instead of reuniting, she bids him farewell. Arthur's fleeting freedom ends abruptly when he is recaptured.

The film ends with a thrilling twist. As Arthur prepares to greet a visitor in his cell, he is confronted by another inmate. The convict eerily repeats Arthur's dying words to Murray Franklin, stating, "You get what you f***ing deserve," before fatally stabbing him. This shocking moment not only ends Arthur's life but also hints at the rise of a new Joker.

The final scene is chilling, as the inmate carves a smile onto his face, reminiscent of Heath Ledger's Joker in The Dark Knight. This scene has fans wondering about the future of the Joker persona and whether another sequel will appear.

With mixed but largely positive reviews for Joker: Folie à Deux, worries about the franchise's future loom large. While Phillips has hinted that this could be the final installment, the introduction of a new character that reflects the Joker's chaotic spirit opens up the possibility of future stories.

