Lady Gaga Sings A Star Is Born Track From Her Car With Fans Outside Paris Hotel In Heartwarming Video; WATCH

Imagine walking through the aesthetic streets of Paris and suddenly spotting Queen Lady Gaga performing one of her biggest tracks. Well, that just happened! On July 27, Gaga was seen by fans as she drove down a Paris street next to her hotel in a limousine.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a fan and Gaga could be heard singing Always Remember Us This Way from the soundtrack of her 2018 film A Star Is Born.

All fans were delighted and cherished their fan moment as they sang along with her the lyrics "But all I really know / You're where I wanna go / The part of me that's you will never die"—the singer popped her head out of the roof of the vehicle, wearing dark sunglasses and a slicked-back blonde hairstyle, and sang along with them.

When the song finished, Queen Gaga blew kisses and waved to the onlookers as they cheered for her like true fans.

Lady Gaga's presence at the 2024 Olympics was an event full of surprises

Lady Gaga seems to be living her best life! The Grammy winner spent several days in Paris, where she was revealed as one of the surprise performers at the opening ceremony of the Olympics on July 26, 2024. According to PEOPLE, she delivered a performance of Zizi Jeanmaire's Mon Truc en Plumes alongside the Seine River in a bold black outfit.

The cherry on top of the cake moment was her announcement that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky. She shared the news with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, referring to Polansky as "my fiancé" while the trio watched a swimming event together at the Olympics.

Lady Gaga on her special connection to France

Shortly after her performance, Gaga posted a special note on her Instagram, expressing her gratitude and love for France. "Although I am not a French artist," Gaga wrote, "I have always felt a very special connection with the French people and singing French music."

She further added that she wished nothing more than to create a show that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and, on such a significant occasion, remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth, Paris.

She concluded by congratulating all the athletes competing in this year’s Olympic Games. "It is my supreme honor to sing for you and cheer you on! Watching the Olympic Games always makes me cry! Your talent is unimaginable. Let the games begin!" the superstar added.

