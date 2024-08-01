Joaquin Phoenix Says Lady Gaga Ended Up ‘Spitting Her Coffee’ When He Sung In Front Of Her: 'Made Me Feel...'

Joaquin Phoenix surprised Lady Gaga with his vocal talent, as she was not aware the actor possessed this skill.

In an interview with Empire magazine, published on July 26 (Friday), the Joker shared how Lady Gaga reacted when she heard him sing. Phoenix recalled, “I do seem to remember her spitting up coffee the first time I sang, so that felt good, that was exciting, and made me feel confident.”

The Academy Award-winning actor also had words of appreciation for his Joker: Folie A Deux star. Phoenix expressed that the singer was always encouraged to just go ahead with what he felt.

He further added, “Somebody who’s not a performer in that way, it can be … uncomfortable to do that, but also very exciting.”

The duo’s upcoming film has been in the buzz for quite a while, mostly because of the previous installment, which was released in 2019. The movie was a hit in every way, and now that Gaga has taken up the role of Harley Quinn, the stakes are high for this venture.

As per Deadline, during The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the movie’s casting director, Francine Maisler, revealed that Lady Gaga was not the first choice for the role of Harley Quinn. She revealed that it was actually Todd Phillips’s idea. When Maisler saw the performance, she was “surprised.” Everyone was aware of what the singer was capable of after doing A Star Is Born.

Advertisement

During the event, the casting director also expressed that Gaga was going to blow the minds of the audience.

As per the outlet, back in May, during a conversation with Access Hollywood, the Telephone songstress discussed her version of Harley Quinn in the new Joker film. The vocalist stated that her version of the character is “hers” and it is “very authentic” to the film.

Gaga also shared that she has not done anything like what she did in the upcoming installment. She added that it will be fun and new.

Joker: Folie A Deux will hit cinemas on October 4, 2024.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Bill Handle Will's Surprise Return?