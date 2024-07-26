‘Even My Breathing Was Different’: Lady Gaga Reveals How She Changed Her Singing Voice For Harley Quinn Role In Joker: Folie A Deux

The Joker fever is back, and fans can't keep calm as Joker and Harley Quinn return in the latest trailer for Warner Bros. and DC's Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to 2019’s Joker. The film is set to release in theaters on October 4, 2024. Recently, Lady Gaga opened up to Empire Magazine and admitted that her singing in the movie was "unlike anything she has ever done previously.

“People know me by my stage name, Lady Gaga, right? That’s me as that performer, but that is not what this movie is; I’m playing a character,” she explained. “So I worked a lot on the way that I sang to come from Lee and to not come from me as a performer,” she added.

The queen of pop also said that she knew she had to treat this film with care in line with the storyline and character and hence changed her singing voice and breathing pattern for her version of Harley Quinn (aka Lee) to something that fans had never seen before.

Lady Gaga on how she changed her voice for this film

Gaga said that to fit her character Lee she had to take a 360-degree turn. “For me, there’s plenty of bum notes, actually, from Lee,” she said, with a laugh, of her singing voice in the movie. “I’m a trained singer, right? So even my breathing was different when I sang as Lee," she added.

Furthermore, she added that when she performs on stage in her usual way, she often controls her breathing and ensures her pitch is right. "It’s sustained at the right rhythm and amount of time, but Lee would never know how to do any of that. So it’s like removing the technicality of the whole thing and stepping out of the perceived art form that made her who she is."

More on Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux, a follow-up to 2019’s Oscar-winning Joker, sees failed comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) cross paths with the love of his life, Harley Quinn (Gaga), while confined at Arkham State Hospital. Once he’s released, the duo embarks on a doomed romantic misadventure.

Both a critical and commercial success, the first Joker was nominated for 11 Oscars, with star Joaquin Phoenix winning best actor and Hildur Guðnadóttir for original score. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey comprise the supporting cast of “Joker: Folie à Deux,” with Zazie Beetz returning as Sophie from the original.

Meanwhile, if you are wondering why the sequel has been named Folie à Deux The title of Joker 2, Folie à Deux, literally translates to “delusion or mental illness shard by two people in close association.” And the trailer builds on that – Arthur Fleck is no longer alone. Harley Quinn joins him and they navigate the world together.

