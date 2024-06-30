'Just Isn't True': Lady Gaga Had No Involvement In Sean Diddy Combs Getting Dropped From Law Firm, Authorities Confirm

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to domestic violence and sexual abuse.

The prominent law firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks has dropped Sean Diddy Combs who is currently embroiled in numerous lawsuits. Lady Gaga did not participate in this decision as claimed by recent reports according to her lawyers.

The firm had decided to let go of Combs a few months ago following what they felt was the right course of action. Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks also reps Lady Gaga. However, the singer confirmed she had nothing to do with it.

Lady Gaga confirms she's not involved in Sean Diddy Combs' issues with law firm

Page Six spoke with the firm and they said that it was an independent proactive decision made by the partners without any influence from outside.



Sean Diddy Combs is currently accussed of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and rape. As a result of these allegations being extremely serious and widespread, he was removed as a client about eight weeks ago. The New York City-based company stated that moving him out was based on the content of those accusations rather than other clients’ coercion.

Lady Gaga has denied having any conversations with the law firm about Combs as some rumors claim. It had been reported previously by the outlet that if Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks did not drop Diddy, then she would leave them. However, Lady Gaga was too important and big of a celebrity lose for them, so they dropped Sean Diddy Combs.

However, close associates of the pop icon have denied even this statement affirming that there were no such talks.

According to NewsNation, Combs was supposedly dumped when one insider alleged Lady Gaga gave an ultimatum. Apparently she threatened to walk out if they continued representing Combs even after the footage of him beating up his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura became public. However, sources added there is no basis to the assertion that Gaga had any bearing on the firm’s actions.

Several companies have dropped Sean Diddy Combs following his hamartia

The downfall of the once-icon of hip-hop, P Diddy, or Sean Combs began with serious allegations against him, especially after videos of his abusing his former partner Cassie Ventura surfaced online. Within three weeks of it, Mayor Adams revoked Sean Combs’ key to New York City, as per The Post.

The Mayor wrote in an official statement, "I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence."

It is also reported that Howard University returned Diddy's 1 million USD donation and revoked th honorary degree he was awarded back in 2014. Hulu has aslo previously cancelled a show on Diddy and his family.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

