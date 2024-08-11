'It Has Been A Nightmare': Producer Christine Vachon Breaks Silence On Joaquin Phoenix's Sudden Exit From Todd Haynes' Queer Film

Joaquin Phoenix’s exit from Todd Hayne’s project grabbed the attention of many people. Now, Christine Vachon, the producer of the film, broke her silence elaborating on this ongoing controversy.

As per Deadline’s report, Vanchon, the founder of Killer Films, shared an article on Facebook that carried the news about the Joker star dropping out of the project. She responded to the speculations that Phoenix's sudden exit had something to do with planned NC-17 rating and queer content.

As per People magazine, the producer wrote, “A version of this did happen. It has been a nightmare.” She added, “And PLEASE — if you are tempted to finger wag or admonish us that ‘that’s what you get for casting a straight actor’ — DON’T.”

Christine claimed that it was Phoenix’s idea which he brought to them. She wrote, “This was HIS project that he brought to US– and Killer’s record on working with LGBTQ actors/crew/directors speaks for itself. (and for those of you who HAVE — know that you are making a terrible situation even worse).”

Reportedly the Her actor stormed off the queer film’s set two weeks ago in Guadalajara, Mexico, and the producers have been attempting to put the venture back together before the production entirely collapsed. The local members of the crew are owed compensation.

For the unversed, the film is about two men in the 1930s who get involved with each other romantically and go to Mexico, leaving Los Angeles. Vachon and Pam Koffler were producing the venture together. Along with Phoenix, Danny Ramirez also starred in the project.

While talking with Deadline, Haynes previously shared that he had a project that he was very “excited about.” While elaborating on the venture, he shared that when it came to tone and style, the film was very different.

He revealed that it was a love story set in the 1930s between two interracial individuals. The director referred to them as a “very unlikely pair.” He shared about Phoenix starring in the movie as well.

Haynes also said that the Gladiator star came to him two years back with earlier ideas centered around the story and the setting. The director stated that he along with his partner Jon Raymond penned the script with the actor and they essentially created this “thing” that they all would be sharing the story’s credit together. He had expressed that it felt, “very fresh and new and exciting.”

On the other hand, Phoenix is gearing up for his highly anticipated movie, Joke: Folie A Deux. The film also stars Lady Gaga. The expectations for this movie are very high mostly because of the success of the last Joker (released in 2019) and also the pop star taking up Harley Quinn’s role.

As per the outlet, the actor is preparing to start his press tour for the same. The movie is slated to be released on October 4, 2024, in the US.

