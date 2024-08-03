Lainey Wilson Drops New Track Good Horses With Miranda Lambert Ahead Of Album Release; See HERE

Lainey Wilson, one of country music’s rising stars, is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated new album, Whirlwind. Along with this, Wilson is giving fans a special treat. On August 2, she released a new track, Good Horses, featuring none other than country superstar Miranda Lambert.

This collaboration has been in the making for a long time, and fans are thrilled to finally hear the result. Good Horses, showcases the chemistry between these two incredible artists and promises to be a standout track on the upcoming album.

The magic of Good Horses

On Friday, Lainey Wilson, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter, released her newest track, Good Horses, with Miranda Lambert, 40. The song was co-written by Wilson, Lambert, and Luke Dick and produced by Jay Joyce. It beautifully describes how love always finds its way home, much like good horses.

The lyrics say, “I don’t need a map, I don’t need a road, I don’t need a fence, I just need to roam. If you wanna love me, you don’t need a rope. You just need to know, good horses come home,” captures the essence of longing and freedom.

A slow-burn melody

Good Horses has a slow-burn feel, with acoustic guitar harmonies adding depth to the song. Wilson and Lambert even performed a stripped-down version on Instagram. While sharing the video, Wilson captioned it, “Good horses come home🐴.”

Good Horses is the fourth track from Wilson’s upcoming album, Whirlwind. It is also the first collaboration from the album to be shared with fans. Also, Whirlwind is Wilson’s first LP since 2022’s Bell Bottom Country and includes previously released tracks 4x4xU, Hang Tight Honey, and Country’s Cool Again.

Advertisement

Behind the scenes of Good Horses

The inspiration behind Good Horses came from a writing session at Lambert’s farm. According to PEOPLE, Wilson shared her excitement about the song. She said, “I am so excited for everyone to finally be able to get their hands on this song. Writing with Miranda and Luke feels like home, and I will forever cherish the day we wrote this song.”

Lambert feels Good Horses is about all the people who love the comfort of home but also aspire to be free. She also mentioned, “Lainey is a genuine and authentic human. I love watching her dreams come true right in front of our eyes, and it’s so cool to be a little part of it.” The duo performed it at the Bridgestone Arena, kicking off the U.S. leg of Wilson’s Country Cool Again tour.

Whirlwind tracklist

Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind album will be available across digital platforms on CD and on Vinyl. It will be released on August 23. You can either pre-order or pre-save the album today to be among the first to listen to Wilson’s new album. Take a look at the full tracklist:

Advertisement

Keep Up with Jones Country’s Cool Again Good Horses (Featuring Miranda Lambert) Broken Hearts Still Beat Whirlwind Call a Cowboy Hang Tight Honey Bar in Baton Rouge Counting Chickens 4X4XU Ring Finger Middle of It Devil Don’t Go There Whiskey Colored Crayon

Lainey Wilson’s busy year

Apart from working on new music, Lainey Wilson has had a remarkable year. She was honored with the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the ACMs in May. She was also inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in June and even joined the Rolling Stones on stage in Chicago that same month.

Currently, she is dating former NFL player Devlin Hodges. She once opened up about the challenges of separating personal relationships from public work. Wilson is on her Country’s Cool Again tour, performing across North America.

ALSO READ: Lainey Wilson Officially Joins The Grand Ole Opry; Calls It The 'Biggest Honor' Of Her Life