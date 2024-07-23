Mark Wahlberg Offers Glimpse Into Daughter Grace's Equestrian Skills; See HERE

Mark Wahlberg can’t help but beam with pride. On Sunday, July 21st, the 53-year-old actor posted a wholesome video on his Instagram of his youngest child, Grace Margaret, who is 14 years old, riding and showing off her skills in horseriding. These include one photo in which Grace is dressed in rider attire, including a helmet and boots and is laughing while stroking a horse’s head.

The next frame depicts her riding a horse, leaping over a hurdle. She is illustrated as gracefully flying in the air.



Regarding the second post, Wahlberg captioned a photo of his girlfriend and her horse as follows: "My girl and her horse. WOW”

Rhea Durham celebrates Grace’s equestrian success with blue ribbon win

Rhea Durham is also happy that Grace has been active in equestrian sports as well! On Instagram, she posted some photos from what seemed to be a riding competition where Grace and her horse, Prince, performed. One of the captions stated, "Just Prince securing the 1.20 open yesterday. The biggest and best boy."

The post consisted of pictures of Grace riding with a smile and showing the blue ribbon she received.

During an interview with PEOPLE in June 2023, Mark Wahlberg talks about Grace’s dedication to the particular sport she has chosen. He said, “She was exercising recently; she is a horse rider now, and she now wants to move to meters and become a Grand Prix jumper; she has to practice, right?” Wahlberg also pointed out that, with Grace as an example, her siblings are now beginning to think about their future and what they want to do as well.

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it,'" he added.

Mark Wahlberg praises daughter Grace’s work ethic

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham have four children together: Grace aged 20 years, Ella aged 18 years, Michael aged 15 years and Brendan aged 18 years. Wahlberg has stated that Grace is the most similar to him in terms of working spirit at 14 years of age.

He said, "She's got my work ethic for sure," adding, "She does not mess around. If you even think about getting her there late or missing something, it’s a big problem."

