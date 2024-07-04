‘Give ‘Em Hell’: Miranda Lambert Speaks of Songs on Which Her Fans Can go Full Rowdy

After the recent trouble that happened during the set of Miranda Lambert, the singer has come addressing the incident in a peculiar way. Taking to social media, the Mama’s Broken Heart singer opened up about the fight that happened at her shows.

Let's take a look at what Miranda Lambert has to say to her fans.

Miranda Lambert about the fight at her show

The House That Built Me singer recently took to her social media and spoke about the banging set that she will be coming up with for her upcoming concerts. On July 2, Miranda Lambert took to her personal Instagram and stated a few lines that have intrigued, not just her fans but also all the others who have read it.

The 40-year-old singer highlighted a setlist that consists of five fabulous songs. Speaking about this, she started with, "If you want to fight at my shows, I'm all about it.”

“Give 'em hell,” she further mentioned in her video.

In the clip that saw her talking, the Heel on Heels singer mentioned her five songs. She mentioned Fastest Girl in Town, Kerosene, Little Red Wagon, Wranglers, and Gun Powder & Lead, on which, as per Lambert, her fans can fight.

She further went on to say that Tin Man is a sacred song on which the attendees of her concert should not go rowdy.

“I know you can hear the s** talking 'cause it's a ballad, but that's not the time," the If I Was A Cowboy singer stated.

Concluding her statement in the video that has gone viral on the singer’s social media, she gave her fans a wink, while stating to pick the timings and pick their favorite song out of the five and “choose wisely."

Fans reacting to Miranda Lambert’s post

As soon as the video got uploaded, it received tons of likes and comments from fans who were seen lauding her. A fan, in the comments of her video post, stated, “The only thing I’m fighting during Tin Man is depression.”

Another comment from her fans read a joking line, “The fights are scheduled into the set now lol.” While a number of fans were seen commenting with laughing emojis, a follower mentioned, “Fighting during Tin Man should be a felony.”

The social media post surfaced following the X (formerly Twitter) post that showed Lambert stopping her fans in the middle of her concert that had happened on June 29.

