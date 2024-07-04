Lana Del Rey and Quavo Look Cozy and Cuddly in Heartfelt Tough Music Video; WATCH

New video alert! Yes, you heard that right, Singing sensation Lana Del Rey is seen with Quavo for their new collaboration titled Tough. After teasing the song for weeks, the pair of hitmakers shared the song on YouTube.

Set in a rustic countryside backdrop the video begins with guitar strings followed by Del Rey’s verse while the trap beats of the song come in with Quavo’s first verse at the one-minute mark.

The grainy music video is directed by Wyatt Spain Winfrey, the name behind some of the Migos’ most memorable music videos. Moreover, The single was said to be a part of Del Rey’s incoming country album, Lasso, which the musician announced earlier this year. However, the track appears only on Quavo’s YouTube channel.

More details about the music video

The video begins with both musicians snuggling up and exploring the countryside. The duo sit together in a field of tall grass, where they nearly kiss and appear in front of a cottage with an acoustic guitar In other scenes, Quavo can be seen driving, while Del Rey joins him in the passenger seat as different images of the country flash on screen.

Furthermore, Del Rey shared Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd last year. She has suggested that a new country album, Lasso, will come out in September 2024.

Advertisement

In addition, since releasing his second solo studio album, Rocket Power, in August 2023, Quavo has dropped some singles, including Mink Clear the Smoke, and Himothy.

More on Quavo, the new face opposite Lana Del Ray

Quavious Keyate Marshall aka Quavo is best known as a now-perished hip hop group Migos member. Formed with his nephew Takeoff and their mutual friend Offset in 2008, the group released four commercially successful studio albums before disbanding in 2023.

Previously he has collaborated with several artists such as Justin Bieber for his track Intentions and Post Malone for his track Congratulations, followed by DJ Khaled and Drake too.

Apart from music, Quavo along with the members of Migos made his TV debut after an appearance on an episode of Donald Glover's series Atlanta in 2016 and a few other cameos as well.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Really Paid Off’: Lana Del Rey Celebrates Bestie Taylor Swift’s Success

Millie Bobby Brown Learned To Do Her Makeup by Studying YouTube Tutorials, Recalls Smell Of Her Grandma’s Lipstick