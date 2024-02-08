Lana Del Rey Poses With Gun On Instagram, Fans Speculate Connection To Her 2024 Grammys Snub

Lana Del Rey's first Instagram update following her 2024 Grammys defeat is undeniably unsettling. In her Tuesday, February 6 post, the 38-year-old singer poses with a gun and fans believe she is out for revenge.

At the 66th Grammy Awards that took place on Sunday, February 4, in Los Angeles, Lana competed in five categories including Album Of The Year, Best Alternative Music Album, Song Of The Year, Best Alternative Music Performance, and Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance. She won none. Now, she has turned heads by posting a picture with a weapon in her hand, not once but twice.

Lana Del Rey poses with a gun in a shocking Instagram post

The first, of the two pictures that the Say Yes To Heaven singer posted is a mirror selfie featuring Lana in a white bow dress. What seems like a cute picture at first glance is shocking in other terms because Lana Del Rey is seen holding a gun in her right hand. “Always chilling,” she captioned the post initially but has now changed it to “felt cute.” The eyebrow-raising post also features a poster for the 2024 Coachella which Del Rey is confirmed to headline.

Lana Del Rey posted the same mirror selfie a second time on Tuesday at the end of a carousel of videos from Grammy Awards night. The said carousel featured Taylor Swift, producer Jack Anatonoff, actress Margaret Qualley, and more. The carousel no longer houses the controversial picture with the gun, Lana appears to have taken it down. The songstress’ brain is reeling it seems.

A new Country Album is in the pipeline for Lana Del Rey

In other Lana Del Rey news, the singer shared last week that she has finished a new country album titled Lasso. The album is confirmed to feature collaborations from music producer Jack Antonoff and country music star Luke Laird.

The album comes following Lana’s string of country song covers including John Denver’s classic Take Me Home Country Road, Elvis Presley’s song Unchained Melody, and a 1969 track Stand By Your Man. She also recently revealed a new country track called Henry Come On on her social media.

