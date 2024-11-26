Lana Del Rey Teases Upcoming Album The Right Person Will Stay Following Marriage, Previously Titled Lasso

Lana Del Rey has officially announced that she will be releasing her 10th studio album, The Right Person Will Stay, on May 21, 2025. It was previously titled Lasso and promised a blend of country and Americana.

The Right Person Will Stay follows Del Ley's critically acclaimed 2023 Grammy-nominated album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The Art Deco singer took to Instagram to share the details of her project along with the album cover designed by her sister. She wrote, "So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, Zach, and Drew Erickson, amongst others."

She added, "Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach, starting with Henry. Love Always." Lana is a long-time collaborator of producers Jack Antonoff, Zachary Dawes, Drew Erickson, and Luke Laird. Both have experience working on country-inspired records, and it raises the anticipation for her upcoming fresh sound.

Teasing the start of a new singles series leading up to performing at Stagecoach Festival, Del Rey chose one track, likely called Henry, to kick off the release. But rumors of a country-inclined album date back to February 2024.

In August, she told Vogue, "All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana… so I don’t think it will be a heavy departure. If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production—which again, so many of my songs already are."

At a Billboard pre-Grammy event, Del Rey stressed that she wanted to try her hand at the genre since the business side of the industry is increasingly pointing towards a country market. Originally titled Lasso, this country-inspired project was supposed to be out by September 2024; however, that didn't happen.

Away from the realm of music, Lana Del Rey recently tied the knot with airboat captain Jeremy Dufrene. This is a big life change that may be reflected in the themes of this album since Lasso transformed into The Right Person Will Stay.

