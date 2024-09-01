Lana Del Rey Finally Breaks Silence on Rumors of Dating Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene; Says THIS

Lana Del Rey has recently been subjected to numerous rumors about her relationship with Jeremy Dufrene, fueled by a humorous family drama that unfolded on social media. However, the Born To Die singer has broken her silence on Instagram by commenting "No" under a speculative post.

On August 31, Del Rey reacted to an Instagram post that claimed to provide an "update on her new man." The post alleged that she was in a relationship with Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide who had recently divorced his wife. It also suggested that his daughter apparently discovered the affair on the internet, adding fuel to the fire.

The original post included a screenshot purportedly showing Dufrene's daughter communicating with him via text regarding the news of his relationship with the music icon. The post also contained a screenshot of an X user claiming, "I barely talk to my dad, let alone care about his love life. I’m just shocked WHO he’s dating."

All of these online rumors prompted Del Rey to deny the gossip. She responded to the post with a firm "No" and went on to clarify that the Twitter account in question did not belong to Dufrene’s daughter. The Art Deco singer wrote point-blank, "Also, that’s not his daughter on Twitter."

Del Rey and Dufrene have been seen together, including holding hands at the Reading and Leeds Festival, where she was the headliner, but it is not known whether they are dating. The duo seems to have known each other for a while now.

The first social media interactions between the two occurred in 2019, after which Del Rey posted other photographs, presumably taken during a swamp tour in New Orleans. She captioned it at that time, "Jeremy, lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x." Just this past May, she tagged him in another Instagram post, which she captioned, seemingly addressing him as "my guy." The caption read, "Family w my guy," alongside a photo of her with her family.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey, in an interview with Vogue, noted that her upcoming country album Lasso would be more lyrically positive, American country, and Southern Gothic in style, which is typical of much of her music.

