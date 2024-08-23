Lana Del Rey Teases Upcoming Country Album Lasso; Says It Won’t Be Different from Her Usual Style

Lana Del Rey is making a country music record, but fans should not worry about a huge shift in her sound. She has hinted that her upcoming album, Lasso, will retain her iconic style despite being a venture into a different musical genre.

Before her concert at the Rock en Seine festival on August 21 in Paris, the Art Deco songstress did an interview with Vogue where she reassured listeners that this new project will remain faithful to her trademark style.

The album may incorporate elements of traditional country, Americana, and Southern Gothic. However, it won't stray far from the Americana roots that have always been essential to her music. Instead, lyrically and production-wise, this album, Lasso, will be lighter and less involved with some of the themes common in her previous albums.

She emphasized, "I don’t think it will be a heavy departure. If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically, and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production — which again, so many of my songs already are."

The release date for Lana Del Rey's album Lasso has not yet been announced, but it will follow up on her 2023 release, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. During the Billboard x NMPA Songwriter Awards in January, Del Rey revealed that Lasso would have a country focus and hinted at a possible September release date.

Since Ocean Blvd, Del Rey has dropped several singles including tracks featuring collaborations with Rob Grant, as well as covers of John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads. Just recently she released Tough alongside Quavo while also dropping hints about two more songs before year-end.

In an Instagram post, Lana Del Rey shared three black-and-white behind-the-scenes photos from Rock en Seine, offering fans a glimpse into how her style is evolving. She wore a Chanel Première watch on a chain necklace and donned a black tweed mini-dress by Chanel, reflecting the iconic brand's image from the 80s and 90s period.

The significance of her sartorial choice poetically intertwines this new phase in her wardrobe with her future music projects, fusing a passion for old-school glamour with modern culture.

