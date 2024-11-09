Dana Carvey Opens Up On Kamala Harris’ Reaction To His Joe Biden Act In SNL; Says, ‘She Laughed So Hard’

Dana Carvey opened up about Kamala Harris’ reaction to his Joe Biden act in the Saturday Night Live, where he performed alongside Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg.

While the comedian portrayed the role of the current President of the United States, Rudolph played Harris, and Samberg portrayed the role of Kamala’s husband, Doug Emhoff. During his appearance on the Superfly podcast, Carvey claimed that the Vice President laughed so hard watching him enact Joe Biden.

In conversation with the podcast host, the actor-comedian talked about Harris’ cameo appearance alongside Rudolph during the cold opening of the SNL sketch.

The Wayne’s World actor revealed, "She'd done the cold opening, and it was a very — whatever your political thing is, it was a very human moment, the way the audience, the emotion of the audience for her in that studio for about two minutes, couldn't help but kind of well you up.”

Speaking of the political figure’s cameo, Carvey added, "I mean, it just was sort of emotional." The comedian went on to reveal that while Harris had visited Rudolph in her dressing room, he too was present and still in the Biden outfit.

Dana recalled having delivered all the President-related punches in front of the Indian-American native in his less than one minute of interaction, and “She laughed so hard. She was bent over laughing."

Apart from being in the same room as Harris, the actor went on to share that her security was threatening. Carvey joked he was “dressed like a tomato” in front of the Vice President’s bodyguards, who were quite tall and armed. He said he never felt more feminine in his life.

Amongst the bodyguards, there were some Secret Service agents who were making sure that Harris remained unharmed at all times. However, Carvey wasn’t sure how to act around them. He joked that when he walked amongst those guards dressed like Biden, he did a little salute gesture like a commander in chief.

Meanwhile, the actor also detailed the atmosphere on the sets, ahead of the Vice President's arrival. He claimed that everyone was eagerly waiting for her to make an appearance. When Harris stepped down from her car, she gave a broad smile and looked around the sets before preparing for her cameo in the act.

The clips of the SNL episode will be available to stream on YouTube.

