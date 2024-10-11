What Is Addison's Disease? Condition Explored As TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg's Family Reveals Cause Of Death

The cause of death of TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has been revealed by her family five days after her sudden demise on October 5. The internet personality, 25, who talked about her life, marriage, her dog, her faith, and the country lifestyle she led, died on October 4 after suffering complications from asthma and Addison’s disease, a representative for her family told Today.com in a statement.

Given the influencer's struggle with a lesser-known condition, below is an account of what ultimately took her life at such a young age.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Addison’s disease, also called adrenal insufficiency, “is an uncommon chronic condition that occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough of certain hormones.” In people who get diagnosed with the condition, the adrenal glands make too little cortisol and, often, too little of another hormone called aldosterone.

Symptoms of the disease, per the abovementioned health organization, include fatigue, weight loss, loss of appetite, low blood pressure, low sugar or hypoglycemia, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, muscle and joint pain, irritability, and depression.

When affected individuals go into acute adrenal failure, they may also experience symptoms like severe weakness, pain in the lower back or legs, confusion, reduced consciousness, or delirium.

Asthma, another condition Grigg reportedly suffered from, is more common and is known to cause a person’s airways to narrow and swell. According to the Mayo Clinic, it may also, in some cases, produce extra mucus. Asthma makes breathing difficult, triggers coughing and wheezing, and, in some cases, leads to life-threatening attacks.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg addressed her health challenges in a TikTok video posted on August 8, per Today. She told her more than 1.4 million followers that she had once been very athletic but was now not in good shape and hadn’t been in a long time.

Per the cited publication, Taylor expressed her frustration in the video, saying it sucks because at 24 she should be in her prime and be able to perform mundane tasks like carrying her suitcase up the stairs or walking to the mailbox, or running. But any of these things, she said, she’s unable to do. She did not reveal suffering from Addison’s disease in the clip.

In his October 5 post on Instagram, her husband, Cameron Grigg, said his wife had “dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime.” Despite that, however, he noted she had been “such a light” and “always brought joy to everyone around her.”

In her aforementioned TikTok video, Taylor Rousseau Grigg revealed she and her husband got married in August 2023.

