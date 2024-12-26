Lauren Graham And Yanic Truesdale Share Heartwarming Holiday Reunion Nearly 25 Years After Gilmore Girls

Lauren Graham and Yanic Truesdale brought some festive cheer to fans of Gilmore Girls this holiday season. The co-stars from the beloved series posed for a selfie together, marking a rare reunion nearly 25 years after they first appeared on the show.

Truesdale shared the joyful moment on Instagram, posting a photo of himself and Graham smiling in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

In the caption, he wrote, “We don’t get to see each other often enough @laurengraham but when we do it’s always a treat. Hoping you get to see your loved ones this week. Happy holidays.” The post quickly garnered attention from fans of the show, who celebrated the unexpected reunion.

The original Gilmore Girls series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, ran from 2000 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks. The series, now streaming on Hulu, follows the lives of Lorelai Gilmore (played by Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. Lorelai operates the Dragonfly Inn, while Rory pursues her academic dreams.

Truesdale played Michel Gerard, the sarcastic concierge at the Dragonfly Inn, known for his witty exchanges with Lorelai and chef/co-owner Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy). The show remains a fan favorite for its sharp writing, heartwarming relationships, and small-town charm.

Yanic Truesdale has recently collaborated again with Sherman-Palladino on the Prime Video series Étoile. The show, which premiered earlier this month, centers on the lives of dancers and staff from two world-renowned ballet companies. It explores their efforts to save their institutions by exchanging their most talented performers.

The reunion photo also reminded fans of the 2016 Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The limited series revisited the lives of Lorelai, Rory, and the rest of Stars Hollow nearly a decade after the original series ended. While there hasn’t been news of another follow-up, moments like this keep the spirit of Gilmore Girls alive for its dedicated fanbase.

Lauren Graham has also stayed connected to her Gilmore Girls roots. She previously reunited with Scott Patterson, who played her on-screen husband Luke Danes, for a Walmart ad.

