Lea Michele Admits She Wants to Share the Experience of Broadway's Funny Girl With Her Children; Find Out Here

Lea Michele looks forward to sharing some moments of her career with her son. During an interview with PEOPLE, the Glee star, who is pregnant with her second child, spoke about her desire to share the important moments of her work experience with her son and the unborn child that is expected.

In the interview, Michele, who performed in the Funny Girl Broadway revival, shared that her son watched one performance. "I just think that for me, at the forefront of my brain is having the experience of being in Funny Girl this past year," Michele says, referencing her run as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of the hit musical.

"My son was able to come and see the show, and he sat through the entire show at 2½, which is pretty impressive," she continues. "It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life."

Lea Michele is excited to share Funny Girl with her kids and reveals a special archive filming

Lea Michele has also revealed that the show was being filmed for the archives, which is a bonus for her. It is an episode where she wants her daughter to watch with her and then discovers that her brother was there watching the performance.

Advertisement

Cole Sprouse’s twin sisters, Dana and Casey Sprouse, are the daughters of his mother, Melanie Wright. After the celebrations, the couple announced that they are now expecting their second child, a girl. Michele described her current pregnancy as different from the first one that she experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One thing I didn't get to do the first time around is perform while pregnant," she explains to PEOPLE. "I got to do a couple of shows this year."

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt Hilariously Photoshops Hugh Jackman's Face on His Son; Jokes 'I Thought He'd Be Taller'

Lea Michele embraces performing while pregnant

Lea Michele is now sharing the pleasures and challenges of the work of a pregnant actress. While she admits it may be quite an inconvenience to perform with a baby bump, she considers it special.

She laughs about how different this pregnancy is compared to her first. Back then, her singing was mostly confined to the shower at home. Now, she's thrilled to be performing on stage, making the most of this unique experience.

Advertisement

The expectant mother notes, "What a gift and what an amazing experience. That's something that I've been so grateful for this pregnancy—to be able to have these really cool experiences of performing while pregnant, because the last time around, I was just singing in the shower at home," Michele adds with a laugh.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Among Others Grace Opening Ceremony