How Did Andy Cohen React To Porsha Williams’ Divorce? TV Host Weighs In On Her Split With Simon Guobadia

Andy Cohen says he was shocked to hear that Porsha Williams and her husband, Simon Guobadia, were divorcing. The TV presenter shared that none of the producers from Real Housewives of Atlanta, including him, knew about the separation. However, the reason behind Williams’ divorce is not yet clear, but Cohen confirmed that there was no involvement in affairs.

On November 27, 2023, the couple celebrated their first anniversary, and ever since, they have been posting happy pictures along with each other on social media platforms. The news also came as a surprise to their fans as well.

How Did Andy Cohen React To The News?

While talking to an entertainment portal, Cohen revealed, “First of all, Porsha announced last week that she is leaving Simon, and I gotta tell you something, I was saying to the other producers of ‘Atlanta,’ when the news started breaking about Simon and some of his immigration issues, I was like, ‘This is not...’ I was so surprised.”

Cohen further added, “None of us knew any of this was on the horizon, and this was really meant to be Porsha’s happily ever after kind of victory lap season. So it’s just that I was so surprised and taken aback, and listen, we wanted Porsha on the show for Porsha.”

“We would take Porsha married, single, picking up the pieces of her life, on high, on low. However she wants, you know; however, she’s gonna be, but we didn’t know, and this is really a big right turn from the story that I think all of us thought we would be telling, so sending love to Porsha,” he concluded.

Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia’s Relationship

Simon Guobadia met Porsha Williams while he was married to Falynn Pina, who was an Atlanta Housewife. Months after divorcing his first wife, Guobadia proposed to Williams at the start of 2021. After secretly dating for a few months, the couple went public with their relationship in 2021.

The duo tied the knot in November 2022, and after 15 months of marriage, the two have headed for a divorce. Williams reportedly submitted the documents in court on Thursday (February 23).

