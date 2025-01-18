Lewis Hamilton And Sofia Vergara’s Opinions On Each Other Revealed Amid Romance Rumors

Lewis Hamilton and Sofia Vergara have their own opinions about each other when it comes to forming a romantic relationship. A source close to the couple recently stated to Page Six that the star actress thinks she happens to be a bit old for Lewis Hamilton.

“She thinks there’s too big an age gap,” stated the insider. Meanwhile, the source also mentioned that the actress from Modern Family is currently looking for a few other things in a guy.

As per Page Six, even though the duo happens to have an age difference of only 12 years, they are in somewhat different places in their current life. The rumors erupted when TMZ, reported this week that Vergara and Hamilton met at a restaurant with a few friends.

Sofia Vergara, 53 recently had a second divorce with Joe Manganiello and at present, she is hitting a new peak in her career. Meanwhile, when it comes to the racing superstar, he recently turned 40 and hasn't been engaged to anyone.

Another major change in his highly acclaimed career is that he recently switched his long-term racing team and is currently reportedly looking for a retirement.

Talking about Sofia Vergara and her previous marriage, she split with Manganiello after nine years of a romantic relationship.

Before this, she was romantically involved with Nick Loeb. The pair, however, later got into a horrific legal battle, dragging each other into the court over the topic of frozen embryos.

At present, the actress has won a lot of accolades for the Netflix drama Griselda. For those unfamiliar, the actress happens to be the star as well as the co-producer of the aforementioned show.

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton has had a long on-and-off relationship with Nicole Scherzinger, the star of Sunset Boulevard. The pair were reportedly together from 2007 until 2015.

