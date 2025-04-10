Liam Payne’s Friend Drops USD 10 Million Lawsuit Against Singer’s Dad Geoff Payne; Know WHY

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Roger Nores, a close friend of late singer Liam Payne, has officially dropped his defamation lawsuit against Liam’s father, Geoff Payne. According to Rolling Stone, Nores filed to voluntarily dismiss the case on Wednesday, April 8. He was previously acquitted of an involuntary manslaughter charge related to Liam's death in Argentina in October 2024.

In his original lawsuit, Roger Nores claimed that Geoff made false and misleading statements about him in sworn declarations to Argentine prosecutors. The lawsuit alleged over USD 10 million in damages, with Nores saying those statements impacted his reputation in the U.S., particularly in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Nores initially accused Geoff Payne of falsely characterizing his role in Liam Payne's life and involvement in the tragic events surrounding his death. He alleged that Geoff’s statements were accessed in the U.S. and harmed his reputation 'in mega proportions.'

The lawsuit also claimed Geoff omitted key details in his declarations and held Nores responsible for the tragedy. In a January 10 response, Liam’s estate refused to retract the statements and accused Nores of attempting to interfere with a police investigation by pressuring Geoff to alter his sworn account.

The estate added that Nores’ proposal to donate potential damages to Liam’s son with Cheryl Cole was pointless, arguing it would cause irreparable damage to the child instead.

Despite the legal battle, Nores now says he holds no grudge against Geoff. In an email sent to Richard Bray, the attorney for Liam’s estate, Nores wrote, “Geoff doesn’t need to apologize.”

He shared a personal memory from their time in Argentina. “I’ll always remember when Geoff came to me the first night at the ranch after I had picked them up at the airport, how he asked me to promise I would never give up on Liam, no matter what,” Nores wrote. “I kept that promise right until the end, and it was pretty hard.”

He added that despite how everything turned out and Geoff stating to the police that it was all his responsibility, he would have done it 100 times over because he loved Liam with all his heart and missed him every day.

Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, died in mid-October 2024 after falling from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Nores, who was with him during his final days, was investigated but later cleared of any criminal charges.

