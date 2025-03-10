Liam Payne’s Friend Roger Nores Says Singer's Death 'Was Just Bad Luck' Post Manslaughter Charges Get Dropped

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and drug addiction.

Rogelio 'Roger' Nores, a close friend of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, has spoken out after being cleared of manslaughter charges related to Payne’s death.

In an interview with Reuters on March 7, Nores, a businessman from Argentina, opened up about their friendship and the tragic events leading up to Payne’s passing.

“The last six months of his life, we were together every single day, all the time, along with our girlfriends at that time,” Nores shared. He acknowledged Liam Payne’s struggles with substance use, saying, “As a friend, you see them having a drug problem, and you do what you can, but at the end of the day, it's their decision.”

Liam Payne died on October 16, 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A preliminary autopsy revealed he died from multiple injuries and internal and external hemorrhages. A toxicology report later confirmed the presence of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system.

Following his death, Roger Nores, hotel manager Gilda Martin, and receptionist Esteban Grassi were charged with manslaughter for allegedly failing to help Payne, knowing he had multiple addictions.

Two other hotel employees, Ezequiel Pereyra and Braian Paiz, were charged with supplying drugs to the singer. In February, the charges against Nores, Martin, and Grassi were dropped, but Pereyra and Paiz remain in prison awaiting trial.

Nores acknowledged that Payne’s fans have criticized him as they search for answers following the singer’s sudden death. He said it is difficult for them to cope with the loss of someone they grew up listening to and that they are trying to find an explanation.

In January, Nores filed a defamation lawsuit against Payne’s father, Geoff Payne, alleging that Geoff's statements to Argentinian authorities were false and harmful. He pledged that any financial proceeds from the lawsuit would go to Payne’s son, Bear.

Nores stated that Geoff was trying to cope with his son's death in the best way he could, saying that he was suffering and did not fully understand what he was saying.

On March 3, Liam’s family released a statement to the BBC, requesting privacy as they continued to grieve. They described his death as an unspeakable tragedy and said it was a time of immense grief and pain for everyone who knew and loved him.

