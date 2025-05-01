Box Office: Star Wars re-release makes history; Revenge of the Sith outgrosses Iron Man 3 in the U.S.
Revenge of the Sith is back in theaters for its 20th anniversary and it just beat Iron Man 3 at the US box office, proving the Force is still strong.
Two decades after its initial release, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is again proving its might at the box office. The film returned to theaters on April 25 to mark its 20th anniversary and has now overtaken Marvel’s Iron Man 3 to become the 43rd highest-grossing film of all time in the US, with a lifetime domestic collection of USD 410.9 million.
The re-release added a thunderous USD 2.7 million on Tuesday, discount day, making it the biggest Tuesday for a re-release in 28 years. It beat the USD 2.6 million earned by The Lion King 3D re-release in 2011 and now stands as the strongest Tuesday reissue performance since A New Hope’s 1997 Special Edition. Even more impressively, the film saw an 11.5 percent jump from Monday, showcasing strong audience enthusiasm and staying power.
The renewed box office momentum has pushed Revenge of the Sith past the aforementioned MCU title, which previously held the 43rd spot with USD 409 million. The milestone anniversary reissue has now contributed USD 30.6 million to the film’s overall domestic total, reinforcing its legacy as a fan favorite within the Star Wars saga.
George Lucas directed, wrote, and executive produced Revenge of the Sith, which grossed USD 850 million globally during its original run in 2005. Serving as the final installment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, it features Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, who ultimately becomes Darth Vader. The supporting cast included Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Ian McDiarmid, Anthony Daniels, and Frank Oz.
Set three years after the onset of the Clone Wars, the film explored the rise of the Galactic Empire and the devastating collapse of the Jedi Order. Lucas planned Revenge of the Sith as a romantic tragedy. The production for the venture spanned multiple countries, including Australia, Thailand, Switzerland, Italy, and the United Kingdom.
With its marvellous re-release, Revenge of the Sith reaffirms its lasting cultural impact and timeless appeal across generations of fans.
