Cheryl Cole Fears for Her and Liam Payne's Son's Safety as Convicted Stalker Nears Release, Increases Security

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Cheryl Cole, former partner of One Direction star Liam Payne, is living in fear as her convicted stalker, Daniel Bannister, could soon be released from prison. The singer has increased security at her home, where she lives with her eight-year-old son, Bear.

Daniel Bannister, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2012, was recently sentenced to four months in prison for breaching a restraining order. The order was put in place after he appeared at Cheryl's home in December. Bannister’s sentence followed previous incidents in which he harassed the singer at her property.

Due to time already served, Bannister could be released within weeks, which has left Cheryl Cole on edge. A source close to the star told RadarOnline, "Cheryl's life has turned into a real-life horror show. She's constantly worried Bannister might show up again, just weeks after being sent to jail."

Cheryl has taken extra precautions to protect herself and her son. She has increased security at her £6 million mansion in the UK. A source revealed, "She’s upped the security like it’s a scene from some thriller movie." Despite these measures, Cheryl’s fears are palpable. "Every time she steps outside, it’s like she’s bracing for an attack," the source added.

Advertisement

Cheryl is also dealing with the emotional trauma of Liam Payne’s recent death, which occurred after he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina. She is focused on supporting her son, Bear, through the loss while managing her own grief.

A close source mentioned that friends and family are deeply concerned for her, noting that they can see she is struggling. Her efforts to maintain a 'mum face' are reportedly just a front, as she is genuinely overwhelmed with panic.

Bannister’s previous actions have made Cheryl feel unsafe in her own home. In January 2024, he showed up at her gate and reportedly told security he had come to see Cheryl. Later that year, in July, he returned, allegedly asking for a glass of wine.

Following the December incident, Cheryl shared her concerns to the police, stating that she had panicked and feared for her and her son’s safety. She added that she didn’t want Bear to encounter Bannister. The singer is reportedly doing everything she can to safeguard her family, but the possibility of Bannister's early release continues to cause her anxiety.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: David Beckham’s Ex-Assistant Rebecca Loos Claims Having An Extramarital Affair with Footballer 2 Decades Ago: ‘Never Lied...'