Was Liam Payne Seen as the Leader Of One Direction In The Early Days? Revisit The Claims Amid His Tragic Passing

Liam Payne, 31, tragically passed away on Wednesday, October 16, allegedly after falling off the balcony of his hotel room from the third floor. As the Hollywood industry mourns the loss of the young artist, old video clips of Payne have resurfaced on the internet, including one where Payne claimed that the band One Direction was formed around him. The X-Factor UK had previously released footage of Payne’s audition video with Simon Cowell on the 12th anniversary of One Direction.

Speaking about the clip during his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Payne described his interaction with Cowell, where he mentioned that he might have been a key reason behind the formation of the popular boy band.

The For You singer elaborated to the podcast host, saying, "From what I've heard, part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon's promise to me that, 'In two years, I'll make this work for you.’"

He went on to reveal, "So he started with my face and then worked around the rest... I was the honorary member of One Direction. He told me that story himself at his house."

Soon after the musician’s statements on Logan Paul’s show, Liam Payne was contradicted on the internet by both fans of the band and celebrities from the industry. Lizzo, on TikTok, commented on the Payne video, writing, "I don't know who lied to that poor boy, but he was not the frontman."

As for the video shared on The X Factor page, it shows the judges deciding which contestants would make a good band together. Simon Cowell was joined by Nicole Scherzinger as the duo lined up Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik. Out of the group, the judges felt that Payne’s performance was a standout from the rest and considered him for a leadership role in the band.

Scherzinger is heard saying to Cowell, "If he's the standout, then he could be the leader."

Meanwhile, the members of One Direction went their separate ways to pursue solo careers in 2016, with Zayn Malik exiting the boy band in 2015.

Liam Payne is survived by his parents, sisters, and his 7-year-old son, Bear.

