Tom Hanks's Daughter Gets Candid About Father's Fame Affecting Her Mom: 'His Stature Obliterated...'

Tom Hanks is one of the most successful actors of his generation. He is known to have given some of the cult classics that earned him industry fame. While the fans of the actor loved him, his fame affected his ex-wife, Susan Dillingham. The actor’s daughter, Elizabeth Anne, opened up about her mother struggling with Hanks’ popularity. In her new memoir, Anne revealed that her mother, too, wanted to become an actress, but she could never recover from the fame of the Forrest Gump star.

In her book titled The 10: A Memoir of Family and The Open Road, Anne shared that “catastrophic” was the perfect word to describe how her mother felt about her ex-husband’s fame.

Elizabeth Anne shared, “She felt that his stature in the world obliterated her and any chance she had at continuing her stage career.” She added, “The uncomfortable truth, and there are a lot of them in this book, is she didn’t really have a career, and her ex-husband becoming the Tom Hanks was more insult to injury than significant impediment.”

Following his separation from his ex-wife, whom he met during his college days, the You’ve Got Mail star went on to marry Rita Wilson. Apart from being a father to two kids from his previous marriage, Hanks welcomed two sons with his current wife in 1990 and 1995, respectively.

Further in her memoir, Hanks’ daughter claimed that she assumed her mother suffered from bipolar. She also stated that her mother became more neglectful towards her kids, and her brother would only see Dillingham over the weekends.

E.A. mentioned, “As the years went on, the backyard became so full of dog s*** that you couldn’t walk around it, and the house stank of smoke. The fridge was bare or full of expired food more often than not, and my mother spent more and more time in her big four-poster bed, poring over the Bible.”

She continued, “One night, her emotional violence became physical violence, and in the aftermath, I moved to Los Angeles, right smack in the middle of the seventh grade.”

Susan Dillingham passed away in 2002.

